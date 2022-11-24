Read full article on original website
Sentencing delayed for Lima man found guilty on charges of assault and abduction
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who had a bench warrant out on him is in custody, but his sentencing on assault and abduction charges has been pushed back. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was set to be sentenced this morning, but instead was arrested by the judge and is in Allen County Jail. The bench warrant was issued on Rose before his sentencing when he failed a required drug test after he was found guilty. His sentencing was continued to a later date. He was found guilty by an Allen County jury last month.
Court docs: Tandem drug raid nets sizeable fentanyl haul, 2 dealers
As of early September, Fort Wayne had 74 fatal overdose deaths with 59 pending toxicology.
Lensman picked up on statewide felony warrant; crack cocaine recovered
The Bellefontaine Police Department K9 Unit made a felony drug arrest Friday evening. Officers observed a male at the Love’s Travel Stop to be Damon Lensman, 46, at large. A warrant check was run and authorities discovered Lensman had a statewide felony warrant through the Adult Parole Authority. Lensman...
Findlay K9 nabs suspect in Sunday night police chase
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - An Arcadia man was taken down by a K9 following a police chase Sunday night. 30-year-old Brendon Claypool was charged with failing to comply with a police officer and possession of drug abuse instruments. A charge of drug possession is pending after lab results on the substance is complete.
POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
Drunk driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A drunk driver was cited following a two-vehicle injury accident outside of Belle Center Saturday night just before 9:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Route 68 and State Route 273, near Stemble’s Meats, when they discovered a crash at the intersection.
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
Greenville Police Blotter
THEFT – At 5:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised while he was in the nursing home, all of his tools were taken from the front bedroom of his home. He advised he believed his nephew had taken the tools, as he had let him use his truck and watch his dog while he was away. His nephew had not returned the truck, and it was reported stolen. A statement form was completed with the list of items taken from the residence. On Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. officers were contacted by the victim and given the completed list. He was not able to provide a model or amount for most of the items that were taken from the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the nephew via phone, but the number they had was not a good number. Nothing further until contact can be made.
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign. The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to...
Initial court date set for this Friday for woman suspected of starting fire on W. O'Connor Ave
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman is in jail awaiting her day in court on arson charges. The Lima Police Department reports that 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman of Lima was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson and is currently in the Allen County Jail. She is scheduled for her initial court appearance Friday in Lima Municipal Court.
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Suspected drunk driver taken into custody after crash in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A suspected drunk driver is in custody Saturday morning after police said he crashed into a car and multiple telephone poles in Miami Township. Around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to the 5000 block of Munger Road to reports of a crash involving an intoxicated male, according to dispatchers.
Lima man declared competent in alleged assault of mother
LIMA — A Lima man was declared competent to stand trial Monday morning for allegedly assaulting his mother in September. Travis Friend, 21, is accused of assaulting the woman on Sept. 18 with a weapon, and is charged with two counts of felonious assault — a felony of the second degree.
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments
On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
