ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Serbia

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxiQK_0jLtgGW000

The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to...
960 The Ref

Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
960 The Ref

Protestor with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A protestor ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials...
960 The Ref

World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.
HollywoodLife

Weston McKennie: 5 Things To Know About World Cup US Soccer Star & His Viral Hair

Weston McKennie turned heads when the United States men’s national team’s official Twitter account shared an image of him with a brand new and colorful ‘do. The 24-year-old midfielder dyed the bleached streak he had in his hair for quite some time ahead of the USA’s first 2022 World Cup game against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 to red, white, and blue, showing his pride for his home country. Before that, he spoke at a press conference with his previous hairdo and said he was “ready” to play some serious ball. Of course, there is much more to Weston McKennie than his ever-changing hair. Read on to learn five things about the talented soccer pro.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy