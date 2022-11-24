ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Brazil vs. Serbia

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYXfb_0jLtg7ei00

The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.

The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada's bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve...
WHIO Dayton

Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
WHIO Dayton

Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
WHIO Dayton

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.
WHIO Dayton

Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials...
HollywoodLife

Weston McKennie: 5 Things To Know About World Cup US Soccer Star & His Viral Hair

Weston McKennie turned heads when the United States men’s national team’s official Twitter account shared an image of him with a brand new and colorful ‘do. The 24-year-old midfielder dyed the bleached streak he had in his hair for quite some time ahead of the USA’s first 2022 World Cup game against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 to red, white, and blue, showing his pride for his home country. Before that, he spoke at a press conference with his previous hairdo and said he was “ready” to play some serious ball. Of course, there is much more to Weston McKennie than his ever-changing hair. Read on to learn five things about the talented soccer pro.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Entire Juventus board of directors resigns

The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday. The outgoing board "considered (it) to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new Board of Directors to address these issues," the club said.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy