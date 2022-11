Phoenix Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found with an apparent gunshot wound. On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at about 3:50 p.m. officers were called in response to a dead body in a hotel room in the area near North 52nd Drive and West McDowell Road after a woman was found dead by a maintenance employee. There are five hotels located on North 52nd Drive near West McDowell Road.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO