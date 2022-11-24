ATLANTA — Before carving their own holiday birds, the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheel Atlanta took time to give back, by stuffing trucks with meals for seniors. “It's chaotic. It's always chaotic at Thanksgiving. But that's good because the more people you serve, the more help you need. And when it's over, it's over. We work really hard. It's very intense, but we know it's for a good cause,” Deloris Tuggle said.

