District attorney in Athens announces partnership for youth diversion program
ATHENS, Ga. — The district attorney in Athens has announced a new program aimed at keeping young people out of jail and improving outcomes for youth involved in the criminal justice system. DA Deborah Gonzalez announced her office's Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program in partnership with the Georgia Conflict...
11Alive, Georgia nonprofits ready for GA Gives on Giving Tuesday | How to contribute
ATLANTA — On Tuesday, nonprofits, charitable organizations and 11Alive will all be focusing on giving back. The GA Gives campaign coincides every year with Giving Tuesday, a tradition that was started to follow the shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a reminder that the holidays are about helping others, too.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger now open; company says big plans in store
KENNESAW, Ga. — Lines wrapped around the block on Townpark Lane as Atlanta's first Whataburger opened Monday, bringing the chain's bold colors and flavors to the metro. Kennesaw's location has double-drive thru lanes and digital menu boards. Customers can also view the custom mural inside the restaurant – featuring...
Meals On Wheels Atlanta works to make sure families are fed during holidays
ATLANTA — Before carving their own holiday birds, the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheel Atlanta took time to give back, by stuffing trucks with meals for seniors. “It's chaotic. It's always chaotic at Thanksgiving. But that's good because the more people you serve, the more help you need. And when it's over, it's over. We work really hard. It's very intense, but we know it's for a good cause,” Deloris Tuggle said.
Usher partners with others to provide 500 healthy meals for Thanksgiving holiday
ATLANTA — Atlanta's own R&B singer Usher spent time giving back ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The singer partnered with Sunfare and HUNGRY to provide more than 500 healthy meals to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, according to a media release. They said the center is known...
Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight
ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
Broken water main in South Fulton neighborhood caused more than sinkholes, officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — After a large utility truck was seemingly swallowed by a sinkhole in the City of South Fulton, officials said the incident was just one layer to what was a growing issue. Before the Thanksgiving holiday, city leaders provided an update on repairs clarifying the roads...
Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon
ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon. To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
Covington Highway reopen after emergency crew response
LITHONIA, Ga. — Update: All lanes of Covington Highway are now reopen. All lanes of Covington Highway are blocked west of South Hairston Road Monday morning. Traffic cam footage from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows emergency crews responding to the intersection near Bethune Middle School and Covington Highway.
Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night. Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.
College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
Crews working to extinguish fire at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the 251 North Atlanta Apartments at 300 Cityline Ave NE shortly after 5 p.m. The apartments are not far from Central Park. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from what appeared to be the roof of the apartment complex.
Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires
ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
First Whataburger location to open in metro Atlanta | Here's when
KENNESAW, Ga. — This burger joint is promising to add some orange and white pinstripes to the Peach State. The wait is almost over for metro Atlanta's first Whataburger. The popular fast-food chain said it's bringing its bold flavors and orange-and-white striped fun to Kennesaw on Monday for its grand opening.
1 dead after Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in west Georgia, authorities say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck Monday morning in Haralson County, killing the driver of the truck, authorities said. Amtrak said it was traveling from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when a "vehicle that was obstructing the track came into contact with the train."
Atlantic Station ramps up security after deadly shooting just off property
ATLANTA — Police are still searching for the gunman who injured five teens and killed a 12-year-old boy in a shooting near Atlantic Station. Safety is very much a concern for people out in the area Monday. Atlanta Station said it's doubling the number of off-duty officers patrolling the...
Man jumps into action to help rescue girl, neighbors during East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — A fire tore through an East Point apartment complex Wednesday. It killed a little girl, and police said an adult, believed to be her mother, remains unaccounted for. 11Alive spoke to the man who's credited with saving the lives of about a dozen people. The...
Major multi-car crash closes all lanes of Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — Update: The road is now fully open. Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive in Marietta is currently closed in both directions after a "serious" multiple vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Marietta Police said. The Marietta Police Department traffic unit was activated to work the scene just after 5...
APD says no to ShotSpotter technology again
ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, is not coming to Atlanta, according to local authorities. The Atlanta Police Department tells 11Alive it's passing on the technology because of money, marking the second time the department has rejected the system. Earlier this year, Atlanta got a free six-month trial of ShotSpotter, which...
