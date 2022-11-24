ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doraville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Meals On Wheels Atlanta works to make sure families are fed during holidays

ATLANTA — Before carving their own holiday birds, the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheel Atlanta took time to give back, by stuffing trucks with meals for seniors. “It's chaotic. It's always chaotic at Thanksgiving. But that's good because the more people you serve, the more help you need. And when it's over, it's over. We work really hard. It's very intense, but we know it's for a good cause,” Deloris Tuggle said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight

ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon. To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Covington Highway reopen after emergency crew response

LITHONIA, Ga. — Update: All lanes of Covington Highway are now reopen. All lanes of Covington Highway are blocked west of South Hairston Road Monday morning. Traffic cam footage from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows emergency crews responding to the intersection near Bethune Middle School and Covington Highway.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Crews working to extinguish fire at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the 251 North Atlanta Apartments at 300 Cityline Ave NE shortly after 5 p.m. The apartments are not far from Central Park. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from what appeared to be the roof of the apartment complex.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews stress safety after rise in Atlanta house fires

ATLANTA — Cooking fires are the leading cause for house fires year-round but heating comes in second and tends to outpace cooking fires during the colder months. "The uptick is unfortunate truth," explained Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Michael Roman. The numbers start to rise in October and November and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

APD says no to ShotSpotter technology again

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, is not coming to Atlanta, according to local authorities. The Atlanta Police Department tells 11Alive it's passing on the technology because of money, marking the second time the department has rejected the system. Earlier this year, Atlanta got a free six-month trial of ShotSpotter, which...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy