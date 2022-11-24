Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Sentencing delayed for Lima man found guilty on charges of assault and abduction
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who had a bench warrant out on him is in custody, but his sentencing on assault and abduction charges has been pushed back. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was set to be sentenced this morning, but instead was arrested by the judge and is in Allen County Jail. The bench warrant was issued on Rose before his sentencing when he failed a required drug test after he was found guilty. His sentencing was continued to a later date. He was found guilty by an Allen County jury last month.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Giving back to the community is just as beautiful a sight to see as any rose. Rose: To everyone who gave of their time to help at community Thanksgiving dinners in Lima and Wapakoneta. Those who helped prepare and serve food at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and St. Joseph’s Parish Life Center provided not only physical nourishment but emotional and spiritual nourishment, as well.
WANE-TV
Suspect charged in southeast neighborhood shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.
wfft.com
Police: Fort Wayne teen shot man who punched him in the face
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an 18-year-old shot a man who punched him in the face near Spatz and Senate avenues late Sunday. Investigators have charged 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. with aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit released today says officers responded to Spatz and...
WANE-TV
Victim ID’d in shooting near downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man died after a shooting near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to the Allen County Coroner. Fort Wayne Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute,” police said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Fort Wayne police investigating Sunday night shooting; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An active holiday weekend continued for Fort Wayne Police Sunday Night. Shortly after 10 P.M. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave and Senate Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in the 4400 block of South Park Dr suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
Basil M. Wooton was a young man born in Latty, Ohio, March 30, 1897. The son of Levi W. and Ruby E. (Hamilton) Wooton. This couple was married, August 16, 1890 in Celina, Mercer County, Ohio. They had four children: Jesse Raymond born 1893, Cora L. born 1895, Basil M. born 1897 and Gladys Grace born in 1907. The family was living in Latty in 1900 with Levi working as a liveryman. The family moved to Paulding by 1910, living on Chicago Street.
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
wtvbam.com
Three juvenile boys accused of setting abandoned Steuben County residence on fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says three juvenile boys were involved in allegedly starting a fire late Saturday afternoon in a residence that was vacant and appeared to be abandoned. The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 7800 block...
WANE-TV
Man in critical condition after South Park Dr. shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
peakofohio.com
Lensman picked up on statewide felony warrant; crack cocaine recovered
The Bellefontaine Police Department K9 Unit made a felony drug arrest Friday evening. Officers observed a male at the Love’s Travel Stop to be Damon Lensman, 46, at large. A warrant check was run and authorities discovered Lensman had a statewide felony warrant through the Adult Parole Authority. Lensman...
WOWO News
Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Comments / 0