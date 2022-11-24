Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where you'll find best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
18-year-old shot and killed in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
St. Louis man charged with Thanksgiving night home invasion, beating resident with metal baton: CPD
Chicago police said at about 10:40 p.m. a man forced his way into a home near Devon and Oakley. Prosecutors said 33-year-old Al’ Aswan McKay donkey kicked the front door open and beat the resident with a metal baton in the head.
Man charged after 11-year-old was shot in Belleville
A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with shooting an 11-year-old boy Wednesday in Belleville.
KMOV
Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
Man shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway Saturday evening after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis.
Man found shot to death in parked car in north St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Saturday night in the back of a parked SUV. According to police, 18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
wjpf.com
Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
KMOV
Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
St. Louis County police searching for missing Valley Park woman
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday afternoon. Laura Lynn Kostial, 60, was last seen shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 160 block of Forest Parkway in Valley Park, Missouri, according to St. Louis County police.
KMOV
Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
wdbr.com
Police shoot Litchfield gunman
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance
A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
Comments / 2