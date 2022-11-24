ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wjpf.com

Would-be thief cuts hole in tavern wall

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A man tried to break into a Jackson County bar by cutting a hole in the side of the building. At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, a man can bee seen on surveillance video cutting a hole in the side of the Korner Too Tavern in Campbell Hill and trying to squeeze his way inside. The would-be thief never fully made it into the building and gave up trying after a couple of minutes.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Police shoot Litchfield gunman

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested after calling for police assistance

A 39-year-old Arnold man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he called Arnold Police to help him remove items from his former girlfriend’s home. He was wanted on misdemeanor warrants from both the Arnold and Sunset Hills police departments, authorities reported. The man requested Arnold Police officers be present...
ARNOLD, MO

