Read full article on original website
game show lover
3d ago
Authors please double check your work. “Hear” not “here” is the correct word for your article. When a professional in the business uses the wrong word or misspells a word it hurts your credibility.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month.
Holland police K9 dies unexpectedly after sudden illness
HOLLAND, MI – A Holland Department of Public Safety police dog died unexpectedly over the holiday weekend, the department said. The dog, Saro, had been with Officer Jeremy Schoen since 2014. “Saro had been an incredible police K9, always wanted to work and was a valuable member of the...
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
Man died of accidental drowning before body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man whose body was found in the Grand River was victim of an accidental drowning, Grand Rapids police said. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Nov. 11 in the river under the Bridge Street bridge. A fisherman spotted the body face down...
Holland DPS K-9 dies due to illness
The Holland Department of Public Safety said a police dog has died from a sudden illness.
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
Former Forest Hills Schools teacher gets jail over student groping accusations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after two female students said he touched them inappropriately. John Patrick Moglia, 57, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 28 in Kent County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
Vehicles on U.S. 131 shot at with BB gun, police say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after two vehicles were shot at by a BB gun or pellet gun on U.S. 131 on Saturday night. Vehicles were shot at two times around 10:30 p.m., Nov. 26, on U.S. 131 between 44th and 76th streets, Michigan State Police said in a Sunday, Nov. 27 news release.
Fox17
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
'Hoping that it won't happen to me again': Family reacts to aftermath of Wyoming 'bullying' incident
WYOMING, Michigan — Liam Birman, a 12-year-old Wyoming Intermediate School student who, his parents said, was cut in the face with a pair of scissors during a fight, is now back in school. "I'm anxious because I don't know if it's going to happen to me again," said Birman....
Driver dead in crash with tree in Allegan Co.
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.
Fox17
I-196 crash ends with car in Ottawa County creek
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County crash on I-196 ended with a car in three feet of water Friday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Kenowa Avenue overpass after 7 p.m. We’re told the driver, a...
Police identify man killed in shooting at Kentwood apartment complex
KENTWOOD, MI – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot at a Kentwood apartment over the holiday weekend as 30-year-old Dionte Lamarcus Sims. No arrests have been made as of Monday, Nov. 28, and the shooting remains under investigation. Kentwood police first responded to a report of...
Holland mother facing involuntary manslaughter charge in baby's drowning death
HOLLAND, Michigan — A Holland mother is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the drowning death of her baby. When first responders arrived, they found someone already performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR and rushed the child to other first responders. Medics transferred the child to a local hospital.
Multiple shots fired at West Michigan apartment complex kills 1
The Kentwood Police Department said they were first made aware of the incident just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, with officers responding to the 5100 block of Wichita Drive SE in Kentwood, just southeast of Grand Rapids.
1 dead in shooting at apartment complex in Grand Rapids suburb
KENTWOOD, MI -- A shooting at a Kentwood apartment building killed a man Friday night, police said. At about 8:38 p.m. Nov. 25, officers from the Kentwood Police Department responded to shots fired in the 5100 block of Wichita Drive SE. Officers arrived at the City Line Apartments complex to...
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Mother charged with manslaughter in baby’s death
A woman has been charged in the death of her baby, who authorities say died after being left alone in a bathtub at a women's shelter in Holland.
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 4