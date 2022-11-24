ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Corrections officer accused of sexual acts with inmate

By Brett Crossley
 5 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A corrections officer is accused of performing sexual acts with an inmate while allowing him privileges not approved for a person incarcerated.

From February to June of this year, Olivia Katzmaier allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with James King at the Lycoming County Prison. Katzmaier exchanged messages and pictures with King through a “burner” phone she purchased from Walmart, police said.

Katzmaier was interviewed by investigators in July and admitted to having the relationship with King. She told officers about the affair and said that King was in possession of a cell phone inside the facility.

Katzmaier allegedly put money into King’s prison account and his phone under the “deer park” to avoid detection by prison officials. King smashed the phone when officers attempted to take him into custody at the prison.

A second correctional officer, Brittani Dimassimo, allegedly exchanged phone numbers with King. Authorities discovered a picture of Dimassimo’s breasts sent to King.

“Brittani Dimassimo stated that King had called her and communicated with her using his phone,” Detective Stephen Sorage said. “Brittani Dimassimo never reported this violation of the law to staff administration.”

Sorage confirmed Dimassimo sent topless pictures to King after her phone was seized by investigators. An inmate at the prison confirmed King has a phone, received pictures of Dimassimo’s breasts, and engaged in a sexual relationship with Katzmaier.

Katzmaier would have sex with King during third shift work hours at the prison, according to the inmate. He also told authorities he viewed the picture of Dimassimo’s breasts.

Prison officials searched King’s cell and located a shank underneath his mattress. A cell phone charger and two unknown pills were also discovered.

During the course of the investigation, authorities learned King was selling Suboxone strips. King allegedly used a girlfriend to sneak the substances into the prison. Suboxone is a schedule III controlled substance.

A second inmate at the prison came forward to tell authorities he got one of the strips from King. The witnesses told authorities exactly where the sale was completed inside the prison. Surveillance video of the incident was provided to investigators.

A third and fourth witness came forward to corroborate the stories from Katzmairer, Dimassimo, and the other two inmates.

King was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine earlier this year in federal court. He was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute.

Katzmaier was charged with a number of counts that included third-degree felony institutional sexual assault, forgery, tamper with public records, theft, obstruction of administrative law, and official oppression.

During an arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle, Katzmaier was given $85,000 unsecured bail. She posted the amount and was released shortly afterward.

Katzmaier will appear before Judge Biichle on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Katzmaier was suspended pending termination from the Lycoming County Prison. No charges have been filed against Dimassimo as the of the publishing of this article. Her employment status at the Lycoming County Prison is unknown.

