valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
wfxl.com
Police: Wanted subject arrested after being found hiding in a Valdosta home air vent
While searching a residence for a wanted person, Valdosta officers found the man hiding in a small space in a locked closet, behind an air vent. He was taken into custody for six active arrest warrants. On October 30, a victim called E911 to report that 38-year-old Melchizedek Harris had...
Ga. man attacks woman with crowbar, kicks police officer, authorities say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he hit a woman with a crowbar and assaulted an officer. Authorities said several officers went to a residence on North Troup Street after a witness reported that a man assaulted a woman with a crowbar.
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes
Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
YAHOO!
Valdosta police arrest suspect hiding in closet
Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man wanted on several criminal warrants after finding him hiding in an apartment closet. A 38-year-old Valdosta man is in custody on charges of two felony counts of aggravated stalking, felony robbery by sudden snatching, misdemeanor criminal trespass — damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass — unlawful purpose, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
WALB 10
Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
YAHOO!
Valdosta man arrested after woman hit with crowbar
Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — A man was arrested after striking a woman with a crowbar, mid-afternoon, on a city street. At nearly 4 p.m., Nov. 22, several officers responded to a call that a man was assaulting a woman on the 200 block of North Troup Street. A caller...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three Lake City juveniles reported missing
Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
wfxl.com
Cook County deputy stable after being hit during traffic stop on Interstate 75 Sunday
A Cook County deputy is recovering after being hit during a traffic stop Sunday. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401, near mile marker thirty-seven northbound when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
11Alive
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
WCTV
Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
Big Bend Voting Rights Project works to increase voter turnout in south Georgia
One group is working to get all Georgia voters to the polls ahead of that runoff election. Big Bend Voting Rights Project went door-to-door Saturday in Thomasville and Valdosta.
wfxl.com
36th annual Victorian Christmas set for December 8,9 in Thomasville
Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and beautiful Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Make plans to join us for the 36th Annual Victorian Christmas on December 8th and 9th in Downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this cherished Thomasville tradition.
WALB 10
Valdosta to celebrate Small Business Saturday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There’s good news for people who didn’t want to fight the Black Friday crowds. Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Small business owners in Valdosta worked on their Black Friday deals and prepped for Small Business Saturday. Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed such a day,...
WALB 10
Valdosta shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you love shopping, Black Friday is meant just for you. It’s a major day for retail. It sets the tone for the holiday season and one report says it accounts for 20% of yearly sales in the retail industry, according to Walden University. Traditionally,...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
