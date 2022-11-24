Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
actionnewsnow.com
Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday
Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping this Saturday compared to other weekends. Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday. Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping compared to other weekends.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
actionnewsnow.com
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Mother, child hit by vehicle in Paradise released from hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her 3-month-old who were hit by a vehicle in Paradise Friday night have been released from the hospital, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a woman pushing a baby stroller at Skyway and Honey Run...
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart
In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
acwa.com
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
actionnewsnow.com
Christmas tree cutting permits selling fast
Prices are rising this holiday season; from food, travel, gifts, and Christmas trees are no exception. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average person paid $70 for a Christmas tree. One price that hasn't changed over the years is the cost a Christmas tree cutting permit. For $10,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
Comments / 1