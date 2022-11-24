ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday

Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping this Saturday compared to other weekends. Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday. Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping compared to other weekends.
CHICO, CA
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches

CHICO, Calif. - With a winter storm predicted this upcoming week some people had a couple of extra chores to add to their weekend to do list. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning and afternoon preparing their yards for the wet weather ahead. Some parts of Butte County are predicted to get about an inch of rainfall this week including Chico and Oroville, while Paradise may get upward of two inches of rain.
CHICO, CA
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Mother, child hit by vehicle in Paradise released from hospital

PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her 3-month-old who were hit by a vehicle in Paradise Friday night have been released from the hospital, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a woman pushing a baby stroller at Skyway and Honey Run...
PARADISE, CA
Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart

In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Christmas tree cutting permits selling fast

Prices are rising this holiday season; from food, travel, gifts, and Christmas trees are no exception. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average person paid $70 for a Christmas tree. One price that hasn't changed over the years is the cost a Christmas tree cutting permit. For $10,...
CHICO, CA
Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHICO, CA
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
OROVILLE, CA

