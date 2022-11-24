Read full article on original website
The push for prefab housing
Some say prefabricated housing may be part of the solution in decreasing housing prices and increasing supply. And, San Diego’s Sanford Stem Cell Institute has rocketed stem cells into space a third time -- hoping to learn more about how human cells age. Then, John Waters returns to San Diego for his new Christmas show.
Ukrainian artist fleeing war finds second home in San Diego
Ukrainian refugees Vira Ustianska and her nine-year-old daughter Vasylisa feel very much at home in a Spanish-style house in San Diego. That’s because owner Connie Terwilliger welcomed them into her home and even opened her art studio for Ustianska. Ustianska said their first sponsor family kicked them out only a month after they arrived from Poland.
Prefabricated construction could lower housing prices in San Diego
A prefabricated house may look like most other modern homes, but the process to get there is rather different. “Prefabricated simply means that it's built in a factory off-site. People sometimes confuse the terminology — modular is a term we use in the industry, it's built in sections in a factory (and) delivered to the site for assembly,” Todd Kesseler said.
UC San Diego rockets stem cells into space
At 11 o'clock, on Saturday morning, a SpaceX rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center on another NASA mission to the International Space Station. And an experiment from UC San Diego’s Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center was one of the projects, hitching a ride. The purpose of the...
Low-cost computers available for sale to South County families
Families in the South County have a chance to purchase low-cost computers next weekend as the holiday season gets underway. The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with the non-profit Computers-2-Kids, offering refurbished desktop, laptop, and tablet devices loaded with educational software for as little as $100. “Students that...
