A prefabricated house may look like most other modern homes, but the process to get there is rather different. “Prefabricated simply means that it's built in a factory off-site. People sometimes confuse the terminology — modular is a term we use in the industry, it's built in sections in a factory (and) delivered to the site for assembly,” Todd Kesseler said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO