ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football holds at No. 1 in Week 14 Coaches Poll

After 13 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, remains No. 1 with Michigan at No. 2 and TCU at No. 3. Georgia received 60 first-place votes while Michigan received three. LSU dropped seven spots to No. 13, Oregon fell six spots to No. 15, Oregon State rose six spots to No. 16, and South Carolina and Mississippi State entered the top 25 at No. 20 and No. 25.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football SEC Championship stat rankings vs LSU

After 12 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 12-0 and coming off the 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against LSU and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into the SEC Championship.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy