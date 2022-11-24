Read full article on original website
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken named Broyles Award finalist
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has found considerable success during his third season, and as a result the Bulldogs are on the cusp of an SEC title and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Monken’s work has not gone unnoticed outside of Athens, leading to a big accomplishment this week.
LSU coach Brian Kelly offers first thoughts on SEC Championship, No. 1 Georgia
There was no board in the team room that had LSU’s goals jotted down at the beginning of the season. The focus was much more on player development and team growth that has now led the Tigers to the doorsteps of the SEC championship in year one under Brian Kelly’s leadership. This is a team that has talent and that’s been on display throughout the year.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open SEC Championship Game week
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season. Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to another showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) is back in the SEC Championship Game for...
Georgia football holds at No. 1 in Week 14 Coaches Poll
After 13 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, remains No. 1 with Michigan at No. 2 and TCU at No. 3. Georgia received 60 first-place votes while Michigan received three. LSU dropped seven spots to No. 13, Oregon fell six spots to No. 15, Oregon State rose six spots to No. 16, and South Carolina and Mississippi State entered the top 25 at No. 20 and No. 25.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
Snap Judgments: South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
CLEMSON — Below are immediate, initial observations following Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina. Shane Beamer told the ABC broadcast at halftime that after two bad picks and being down 23-14, he told Spencer Rattler that if South Carolina was going to win this game, it was going to be because of Rattler.
Georgia football SEC Championship stat rankings vs LSU
After 12 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 12-0 and coming off the 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against LSU and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into the SEC Championship.
