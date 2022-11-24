Thanksgiving Eve brings more law enforcement on roadways and free rides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thanksgiving Eve is a busy travel day but is also -- as some say -- one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, and law enforcement are encouraging people to not drive impaired.

A few organizations are partnering with Lyft to help make sure people get home safe with an offer up to $30 ride home for 2,000 rides through 2 a.m. Riders can type the code BBGMOTHANKS2022 into Lyft.

"Understanding that there will also be a lot of people on the road that are not drinking, we would like for everyone to take that extra consideration to make sure that they have a sober driver," Lt. Dave Williams, of the Jefferson City Police Department, said.

JCPD will have extra officers on city roads, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on all major roadways. Both are asking people to slow down, wear a seatbelt and think twice about driving impaired.

Last year this time, a dozen people were killed, and more than 540 people were injured in crashes over the patrol's counting period.

Cpl. Kyle Green, of the Highway Patrol said if anyone is out on those major roadways tonight and sees anyone driving recklessly, or any road rage to alert the patrol call *55.

