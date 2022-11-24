ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Thanksgiving Eve brings more law enforcement on roadways and free rides

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of3A3_0jLtfB4A00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Thanksgiving Eve is a busy travel day but is also -- as some say -- one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, and law enforcement are encouraging people to not drive impaired.

A few organizations are partnering with Lyft to help make sure people get home safe with an offer up to $30 ride home for 2,000 rides through 2 a.m. Riders can type the code BBGMOTHANKS2022 into Lyft.

"Understanding that there will also be a lot of people on the road that are not drinking, we would like for everyone to take that extra consideration to make sure that they have a sober driver," Lt. Dave Williams, of the Jefferson City Police Department, said.

JCPD will have extra officers on city roads, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on all major roadways. Both are asking people to slow down, wear a seatbelt and think twice about driving impaired.

Last year this time, a dozen people were killed, and more than 540 people were injured in crashes over the patrol's counting period.

Cpl. Kyle Green, of the Highway Patrol said if anyone is out on those major roadways tonight and sees anyone driving recklessly, or any road rage to alert the patrol call *55.

The post Thanksgiving Eve brings more law enforcement on roadways and free rides appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive Nov. 29-Dec. 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday, pavement maintenance work will happen on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70, according to a press release. Work will also be done on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park. At least one lane of North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive The post Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive Nov. 29-Dec. 3 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JONESBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman accused of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury to a law enforcement officer in 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Kylie Shepherd, 28, was sentenced to five years in the department of corrections. She allegedly crashed her  Pontiac Vibe into a Columbia Police Department cruiser Feb. 24, 2020, The post Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Kevin Shepherd, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four cases, according to Casenet. His sentencing hearing will be 9 a.m. Monday, The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's Deputies after a shooting on Friday. Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, was arrested Friday for shooting at multiple Columbia residents earlier that day. Brunda is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in relation to The post Columbia man arrested for Friday shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend.  For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency.  "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off peoples' debit and credit cards who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at the The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Solid Waste to host second customer input meeting on bag ordinance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will be hosting its second customer input meeting to discuss proposed ordinance changes around the use of City logo refuse bags. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. This meeting will also be live-streamed. The public will have the opportunity to ask The post Columbia Solid Waste to host second customer input meeting on bag ordinance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vigil held for two Jefferson City residents killed during bar fight

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. A vigil was held Saturday evening for the two Jefferson City residents killed earlier that day during a fight at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man The post Vigil held for two Jefferson City residents killed during bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Woman Injured In Deer Accident

A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt

HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HARTSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Room at the Inn is set to open an emergency shelter at a new location Room at the Inn website Organizers will welcome guests to the shelter at the old VFW Post 280 building at 1509 Ashley St. in Columbia. The move follows the Columbia City Council's approval of the The post Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy