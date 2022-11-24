Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken named Broyles Award finalist
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has found considerable success during his third season, and as a result the Bulldogs are on the cusp of an SEC title and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Monken’s work has not gone unnoticed outside of Athens, leading to a big accomplishment this week.
LSU coach Brian Kelly offers first thoughts on SEC Championship, No. 1 Georgia
There was no board in the team room that had LSU’s goals jotted down at the beginning of the season. The focus was much more on player development and team growth that has now led the Tigers to the doorsteps of the SEC championship in year one under Brian Kelly’s leadership. This is a team that has talent and that’s been on display throughout the year.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open SEC Championship Game week
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season. Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to another showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) is back in the SEC Championship Game for...
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Georgia football holds at No. 1 in Week 14 Coaches Poll
After 13 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, remains No. 1 with Michigan at No. 2 and TCU at No. 3. Georgia received 60 first-place votes while Michigan received three. LSU dropped seven spots to No. 13, Oregon fell six spots to No. 15, Oregon State rose six spots to No. 16, and South Carolina and Mississippi State entered the top 25 at No. 20 and No. 25.
Previewing Iowa basketball's pivotal three-game stretch prior to Big Ten play
Through six games, Iowa basketball has a 5-1 record and is coming off its first loss of the season as it fell to TCU, 79-66, in The Emerald Coast Classic Championship this past Saturday. There were positives and negatives that came out of the Hawkeyes' performance in Florida, but it...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1