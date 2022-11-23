Bruce-Lane concedes in tight North County Assembly race

Two weeks after Election Day, the tight race for the 76th District state Assembly race in North County is over.

Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane conceded to Democrat Brian Maienschein as the five-term incumbent's lead of about 5,000 votes held steady.

"While the results show broad and strong support, it has become clear that I will not be able to win this seat in the state Assembly this election cycle," she wrote in a statement dated Nov. 18.

Bruce-Lane, a businesswoman and Olivenhain water board member, said she had called Maienschein to congratulate him and "wish him and his family the best as he takes office."

According to the latest tally from the county Registrar of Voters, Maienschein has 78,645 votes and Bruce-Lane has 73,780, a difference of 4,865 votes. About 8,700 votes countywide remain to be counted.

The race flipped twice in the early tabulations, with Maienschein ahead first, then Bruce-Lane, then Maienschein.

He was running for the first time in the newly redrawn 76th District, which shifted the communities he represents farther north, dropping Miramar, Mira Mesa and the neighborhoods along state Route 52 while adding Escondido and San Marcos.

There are about 274,000 registered voters in the district.

