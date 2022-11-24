ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhScY_0jLtf0RQ00

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz COUNTY Sheriff's Office said they are looking for a missing girl from Soquel.

Detectives said Sandy Arce was last seen near her home in the area of Winkle Park at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 831 471 1121.

The post Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Soquel girl appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 3 men in series of local business burglaries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested three men in a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October. Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside police searching for suspect involved in shooting of occupied vehicle

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a person(s) in a vehcile shot at an occupied grey Mercedes Benz on the 1800 block of Yosemite Street Monday morning. The suspect vehicle then drove off west down San Pablo, south on Noche Buena Street and was last seen on Broadway Street, said police. Police said the vehcile The post Seaside police searching for suspect involved in shooting of occupied vehicle appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said.Following local news...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said an 18-year-old Watsonville man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airport Boulevard just east of Pajaro Lane on Sunday morning Officers responded to the scene around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a 2004 Lexus Sedan driving westbound on Airport Boulevard at an undetermined speed. Officers said The post One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SARATOGA, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting in San Bruno leaves one with non-life-threatening injuries

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday night in San Bruno, according to San Bruno Police Department. At around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 700 block of Kains Avenue. One victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found a large number of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl and money. A search warrant was issued on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of 7th Street in Soledad. Francisco Galvan, a 35-year-old resident of Soledad, was arrested and The post Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
NBC Bay Area

I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
KRON4 News

One dead in early morning car crash

SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
montereybayparent.com

The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives

New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping

With the holidays, comes the expected increase in car break-ins, especially at malls and shopping centers. The holiday season kicked off with a parade inside San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Friday. With Santa as the grand marshal, the smiles were everywhere during the official tree lighting. While the holidays bring...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy