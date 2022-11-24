ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Associated Press

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

Child taken in stolen car in West Philadelphia safe: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is now in safe hands after he was abducted as part of a carjacking in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department says a manhunt is underway for the alleged carjacker.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Chancellor Street.The boy's father stopped at a restaurant where he delivers food and stocks shelves, police claim. He left his sleeping son in his car when a man jumped in the running car and sped off.Investigators say they caught some lucky breaks."So we had information from the witness, we had information...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.Ware is considered armed and dangerous.A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church."Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We...
NORRISTOWN, PA
TheDailyBeast

It’s Sickening How Many Guns Were Sold on Black Friday

By the time Thanksgiving rolled around this year, the nation had witnessed 609 mass shootings but had not lost its appetite for guns. Data obtained by The Daily Beast reveals that more Americans tried to buy firearms on Black Friday than they did last year.In just the 13 days leading up to the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping orgy, there had been enough gun violence to weary any sane county. Three dead and two wounded at the University of Virginia. Five dead and 17 shot at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Six dead at a Virginia Walmart, including a 16-year-old new...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

