KTBS

Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance

Niclas Füllkrug's late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala's touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
KTBS

Brazil looks to book place in knockout stage without injured star man Neymar

The image of Neymar limping off the pitch, his right ankle visibly swollen, would have left millions of Brazil fans fearing the worst. Fortunately for them, the player who has become this generation's talisman will be fit in time to play in the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, should Brazil qualify, after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.
KTBS

Cycling from Paris to Doha to watch France at Qatar 2022

Traveling to watch their team play at the World Cup took a little longer than usual for two French fans. Mehdi Balamissa and Gabriel Martin decided the best way to travel from France to Qatar was on two wheels. The friends spent three months traveling 7,000 kilometers (roughly 4,350 miles)...

