Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Germany salvages draw against Spain but World Cup hopes still hang in the balance
Niclas Füllkrug's late strike was enough to salvage a point for Germany against Spain and ensure that qualification from Group E goes down to the wire. Substitute Álvaro Morata had given Spain the lead just after the hour mark, but Germany finally drew level seven minutes from time after Jamal Musiala's touch dropped to Füllkrug, who fired an emphatic finish into the top corner.
KTBS
Iran faces USMNT in winner-takes-all match to progress to World Cup knockout stages
The knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup -- nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match. Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022, and for the...
KTBS
Brazil looks to book place in knockout stage without injured star man Neymar
The image of Neymar limping off the pitch, his right ankle visibly swollen, would have left millions of Brazil fans fearing the worst. Fortunately for them, the player who has become this generation's talisman will be fit in time to play in the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, should Brazil qualify, after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.
KTBS
Cycling from Paris to Doha to watch France at Qatar 2022
Traveling to watch their team play at the World Cup took a little longer than usual for two French fans. Mehdi Balamissa and Gabriel Martin decided the best way to travel from France to Qatar was on two wheels. The friends spent three months traveling 7,000 kilometers (roughly 4,350 miles)...
KTBS
Lionel Messi's rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS' Inter Miami for next season
Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi is not in negotiations to join Inter Miami next season, his representative tells CNN. On Sunday, Britain's Sunday Times reported that the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was close to agreeing a deal with the MLS side and would sign after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.
Comments / 0