Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location
One of the best holiday displays in Minnesota where you can enjoy over one million lights is now open at a new location!. Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location. On one of the coldest days in Minnesota, my family bundled up in all of the...
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Best Places to Park to See 90 Amazing Christmas Trees in Rochester
A huge winter wonderland just appeared in Rochester, Minnesota! If you missed the news, one of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites, Festival of Trees, is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Where to Park to See the Festival of Trees in Rochester, Minnesota. The Festival of...
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
(UPDATE) – Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Red Wing has released some additional details concerning an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. A news release says the incident began around 1 PM when Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy indicated that it appeared to the vehicle had been involved in a crash and a male suspect was walking away from the scene.
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
