Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning

thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare planning board dates for 2023 approved at brief meeting
Dare County Planning Board met briefly Nov. 14, 2022. Quick action amended the draft minutes from the Sept. 14, 2022, meeting and approved the meeting dates and corresponding submission deadlines. The meeting day for the planning board has changed. The board now meets on first Tuesday of each month, except...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Ouellette Cheryl from Lewis John C/013860000—Lot 235 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$575,000/Improved Residential. Loucks Bain Robert from Hutchinson Christopher L/029593028—Lot 28 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 2/$1,175,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Files Deborah A from Downing Richard M/019581000—Lot 110 Sec K Col Harbour/$404,500/Improved Residential. Gustafson John C from Second Wind Builders/019588000—Lot 117...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Veterans celebrated at meaningful Cape Hatteras Secondary School event
The Hatteras Island Veterans Celebration drew around 40 veterans to Cape Hatteras Secondary School on Nov. 16, 2022. The celebration was originally scheduled for Nov. 9, but the threat of dangerous Hatteras Island weather caused a delay. A Cape Hatteras Secondary drumline from the school’s band provided marching beats for...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thomas Clifton Stevens
Thomas Clifton Stevens, 78, of Stumpy Point, died November 21, 2022. Born in Norfolk, Va. on January 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Bertha Dutton and Garnett Stevens. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include children Lisa Smith and Keith Stevens (Naomi), four...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Barbara H. Etheridge
Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, 89, of Powells Point, died November 21, 2022 at home. She was born in Pasquotank County on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty. Survivors include children Darlene Beacham and Richard Etheridge (Wendy), daughter-in-law Karen Etheridge, 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Wayne J. Strickland
Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Vivian Woods Gould
Vivian Woods Gould, 89, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Richmond, VA. Vivian was born in Newport, Rhode Island in 1932 to John and Dorothy Woods and grew up on East Main Road, in Middleton RI just outside of Newport. After attending the Newport public schools, Vivian went...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Elizabeth City, died at home on November 22, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1946 to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Survivors include husband Hallett W. Jackson Jr., children Peggy Brown (Ray) and Travis Jackson, (Jennifer), sisters...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Holiday festivities abound in Manteo
The Town of Manteo will kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the town Christmas tree downtown on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Christmas carols, dancing, hot cocoa, Christmas cookies, reindeer games, and a special guest reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The fun...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Twila Kay Weary Magruder
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died November 22, 2022 at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, Pa. on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Survivors include husband Leon L. Magruder; children Tonyi Fanning (Paul)...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Oh, my goodness! Guess what?
As many of you know from reading Gig Line, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council applied months ago hoping for the opportunity to be selected to host The Wall That Heals here in 2023. We were told we would officially hear a decision sometime this month. UPDATE!. As of Thursday...
thecoastlandtimes.com
First Flight swimmers prevail at two meets
First Flight High School swimmers kicked off their 2022-23 season with two wins in as many outings. On Wednesday, November 16, the First Flight Nighthawks played host to the Manteo Redskins and Currituck Knights, where both the Nighthawks’ boys and the girls teams prevailed. Team scores for the girls...
WAVY News 10
Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks caught on camera
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera. Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
