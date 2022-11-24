Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning

Wayne Joseph Strickland of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away on Monday November 21, 2022 after a very tough year of fighting cancer. Wayne was born in Maryland on August 14, 1956 to Joseph and Ruth Strickland. He grew up in District Heights, MD and graduated in 1974 from Bishop McNamara High School. It was during his high school years when he met Laura Lukasewicz, his lifelong partner. They married in October of 1980 and lived for 13 years in Prince Frederick, MD. Their love of the ocean took them on many vacations in the Outer Banks. Wayne knew this was where he wanted to spend his life. So, in 1993, three years after the birth of their daughter, Erin Strickland, the family moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It is Kitty Hawk that Wayne referred to as his home!

