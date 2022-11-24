ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WKRG News 5

Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman found dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting

Jackson said they started the tradition of cooking as one big family at their business in 2020. Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season. Volunteers needed for Red Kettle Campaign. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Bells are ringing...
WDAM-TV

Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Arrest made after Jones County deputy wounded in shooting

The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
WLOX

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WLOX

One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
