Related
WTOK-TV
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. One of those deaths happened Sunday about 8:50 a.m. in Clarke County. The MHP reported a passenger,...
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59. The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi. Officials say a juvenile in...
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County Sheriff seeking suspect in home invasion
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a break-in and critical incident on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of North Eastabuchie Road. A adult female homeowner reported coming home to find her front door open. As she entered her home, she was reportedly confronted by a black male wearing all black clothing and armed with a long rifle. The suspect reportedly pointed the weapon at her and threatened to kill her. The homeowner took off running from the home, was able to escape, and called 911.
WDAM-TV
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a break-in suspect. JCSD deputies responded Friday to a call from an adult female homeowner, who said she had arrived home to find her front door open,. As she entered her...
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputy recovering after Wednesday night shooting
Members of the Forrest County Sheriff's Office told us what they are most thankful for this holiday season.
A man was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Mississippi deputies during a welfare check. Jarvis Adams, 39, was arrested after reportedly pointing a gun at Jones County deputies and threatening to shoot them. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were responding to...
WDAM-TV
Fire-hydrant testing resumed in Hattiesburg after Thanksgiving break
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire-hydrant testing took a Thanksgiving break. But the city intended to put the finishing touches on this round of testing this weekend. The annual exercise resumed Saturday and will wrap up Sunday. Driver can expect roadblocks and traffic detours. Low pressure and discolored water might result...
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
darkhorsepressnow.com
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been captured at the residence on Riley Johnson Road and is being transported to SCRMC by EMSERV for treatment of one or more gunshot wounds. No other law enforcement personnel or emergency services personnel have been reported injured other than the original deputy who was shot.
WLOX
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WLOX
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
