Monterey County, CA

salinasvalleytribune.com

Basketball | South Monterey County teams prepare for new season

SALINAS VALLEY — With fall sports over, it’s time to move indoors as the basketball season gets started in South Monterey County. This year local boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons should be interesting as some teams are replacing key players from a year ago. King City...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Greenfield students learn about careers and colleges

GREENFIELD — Oak Avenue Elementary School in Greenfield hosted its annual College and Career Day on Nov. 9, providing an opportunity for students to learn about the different careers and college pathways in the community. Students were able to engage with and ask questions to more than 20 presenters,...
GREENFIELD, CA

