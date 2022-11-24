Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 80 near Mountain Home. A 37-year-old-female from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The Mazda was also occupied by a 62-year-old-female passenger from Nampa. She was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

