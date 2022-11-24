Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Police Report Details Why Odell Beckham Jr. Was Kicked Off Plane
This week was set up to be a busy and exciting one for Odell Beckham Jr., but it started off on a sour note for the star wide receiver. Beckham, an NFL free agent who’s expected to sign with a team soon, was asked to exit an airplane that was bound for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The incident, which took place in Miami, was detailed in a police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Broncos Season Hits Low With Russell Wilson-Teammate Confrontation
The first 12 weeks of the 2022-23 season have been disastrous for the Denver Broncos, but Sunday seemed to mark a brand new low point. After acquiring Russell Wilson for a boatload of draft picks this past offseason, it was expected the Broncos would be among the contenders in the AFC with the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback under center. Instead, they are 3-8 through 12 weeks and seem to be on a track for more change this coming offseason.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Jake DeBrusk Has Terrific Response To His NHL Combine Photo
Tom Brady’s NFL combine photo lives in infamy and has stuck with the quarterback throughout his legendary career. While it doesn’t rise up nearly to the level of Brady’s, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had his own combine photo resurface while taking part in the “NHL ’23 Awkward or Awesome Cup.”
Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when...
Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders
The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
Why Devin McCourty Received Surprise Tribute Ahead Of Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a surprise appearance in the Gillette Stadium media workroom Monday. The occasion: a major career milestone for safety Devin McCourty. This Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills will mark the 200th start of McCourty’s NFL career. He’s the...
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon 'Trending' Towards Playing vs. Chiefs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is “trending in the direction” to playing on Sunday against the Kansas Cm Schefter. Head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t show his hand on Mixon’s availability for Sunday, but Schefter was able to shed some...
Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports. This will be the second straight game that Jeudy will have to miss due to the ankle injury. The star wideout initially suffered the damage versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 and has been deemed day-to-day ever since. Denver’s offense has been dismal this season, the first with Russell Wilson at the helm, and life may not get any better Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. Not only will Jeudy miss the game but so will fellow receivers K.J. Hamler and Tim Patrick. Patrick was lost for the season in training camp with an ACL injury.
Trevor Siemian Injured in Warm Ups, Nathan Peterman to Start
The comedy that is the Chicago Bears season continued on Sunday. The AFC North basement dwellers were unjustifiably holding out hope that Justin Fields could play in Week 12 against the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out Sunday morning, leaving Trevor Siemian to make his first start in a Bears uniform.
Urban Meyer Catches Brutal Shot As Jaguars Player Praises Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are watching second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence blossom in front of their eyes. Given that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick initially had to deal with head coach Urban Meyer, teammates can’t help but be happy for him. Meyer, who lasted just one tumultuous season with the...
NFL Exec Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team
One NFL executive is expecting a return to the NFC East for Odell Beckham Jr., but not a reunion with the New York Giants. A Beckham signing appears to be imminent, as the veteran wide receiver reportedly is completely recovered from his torn ACL injury and has been fully cleared to play. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, OBJ will spend the week meeting with suitors, starting with a trip to the Meadowlands followed by visits to Dallas and Buffalo.
Rams Yet to Announce Starting Quarterback for Sunday vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Rams have you to announce a starting quarterback for their game Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. We know that it won’t be Matthew Stafford who is out due to a concussion. We assumed it would be John Wolford as long as he had recovered from his neck injury, but coach Sean McVay stated Friday that Bryce Perkins might get the start. Wolford is not on the injury report, so he is healthy enough to play, but perhaps McVay is just trying to keep the Kansas City Chiefs guessing. If the Rams do not announce a starter, then the Chiefs would have to prepare for the possibility of either or both quarterbacks playing.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0