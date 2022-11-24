ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Break Camps at Cleveland Metroparks

The Cleveland Metroparks offers a variety of Winter Break Camps for kids ages 4 to 12 years old. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson learn more about what's offered in the camps and when you can sign up. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/education/education-programs/winter-break-camps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland prepares to lay firefighter Johnny Tetrick to rest

Funeral proceedings for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick begin at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Tetrick, 51, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Nov. 19, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Family mourns young Cleveland woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Adrianna Kiri Taylor, 23, was reported missing earlier this month; on Sunday, a body found with a gunshot wound to the head in a Pennsylvania backyard on Thanksgiving Day was identified as hers. “I’m just hurt because I just never would have thought that this would happen,” her cousin said.
CLEVELAND, OH

