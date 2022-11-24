ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WTRF

Skunk invades Browns stadium during victory over Bucs

CLEVELAND (AP)It’s been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room.
CLEVELAND, OH

