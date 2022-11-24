Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration approves potential $323M arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration approved a potential $323 million arms sale to Finland, offering 48 missiles and more weapons to bolster the country's defenses.
U.S. House to intervene in rail workers strike, heeding Biden call
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said the House will take up legislation to ratify an agreement between rail workers and operators in order to avert a nationwide rail strike. “This week, the House will take up a bill adopting the Tentative Agreement — with no poison pills or changes to the […] The post U.S. House to intervene in rail workers strike, heeding Biden call appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0