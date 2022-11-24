ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jack Daniel’s Just Dropped a Limited-Release Whiskey Finished With Pecan Wood

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsXog_0jLtczeV00

Jack Daniel’s could just sit back and watch the money roll in from sales of its classic Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey , which happens to be one of the most popular spirits in the world. But the folks at the distillery have been going the extra mile over the past few years and coming up with some interesting limited-edition releases for the whiskey nerds and spirits-curious, including the most recent bottle in the Distillery Series.

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #10 isn’t widely available—you’ll have to travel to the distillery’s White Rabbit Bottle Shop or select retailers in Tennessee to find a bottle. But this whiskey sounds intriguing, so you might want to give it a try if you’re in the neighborhood. It was selected by employee, and definitely not Top Gun character, Randy “Goose” Baxter, who had this to say about it: “What I love about this whiskey is the warmth and complexity it brings to the palate. It has the Jack Daniel’s character we know and love while bringing a touch of richness perfect for this time of year. Jack Daniel’s has been part of my life for more than 42 years, and it’s an absolute honor to have my name on a bottle next to Jack’s.”

The whiskey in question is a straight Tennessee whiskey, meaning it’s been through the Lincoln County process of being filtered through charcoal prior to barreling, that’s been finished with toasted pecan wood chips. It was bottled at a high 120 proof in smaller 375-ml bottles. “[The Distillery Series] line gives us the opportunity to innovate and experiment across all stages of our whiskey making process, and I’m proud of every selection we’ve made since it launched,” said master distiller Chris Fletcher in a statement, also providing some tasting notes. “This expression is perfect for the holidays with notes of warm brown sugar, light savory nuttiness, and toasted oak with lingering hints of dried fruits and a touch of caramel. This release was specially selected by Goose, and it’s only fitting to have a whiskey as unique and full of character as this Lynchburg legend.”

Jack Daniel’s has also been in the news recently for a very different reason. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case the distillery brought against VIP Products, a company that makes dog toys that look like Old No. 7 bottles as part of its Bad Spaniels line. These canine chewables have things written on them like “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet” and, less cleverly, “43 percent Poo by Vol.” While Jack Daniel’s is arguing this is trademark infringement, VIP Products is countering that the distillery has no sense of humor. We’ll have to wait till early summer to see what verdict the court hands down, but it’s safe to say Jack will be barking mad until then.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Old Forester’s Former Master Taster Just Dropped a New Small Batch Bourbon

After announcing her departure as master taster for Kentucky bourbon distillery Old Forester last summer, Jackie Zykan wasted no time embarking on her next venture. And now that new whiskey brand, Hidden Barn, has just dropped its second limited-edition, small-batch bourbon. Zykan now holds the title of master blender at Hidden Barn, which she founded along with master distiller Royce Neeley, 5820 Whiskey Society’s Nate Winegar and Matt Dankner. The new Hidden Barn Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Series Two is composed of just ten barrels that Zykan blended together. The whiskey was double pot distilled from a high-rye mashbill at M.B....
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

Barrell Craft Spirits’ New Gold Label Blend Includes Bourbon Aged Up to 25 Years

It’s nearly Thanksgiving, which means whiskey brands have been unveiling all of their special high-end expressions for weeks now to give us a head start on potential boozy gift giving ideas. One of the latest to consider comes from Louisville-based blenders Barrel Craft Spirits, with the new BCS Gold Label Dovetail. Since 2013, Barrell has been sourcing, finishing and blending bourbon, along with other spirits like rye and rum, into some truly excellent releases. In addition to the various batches of the core bourbon lineup, there are some high-end whiskeys in the Gold Label range, which are essentially luxe versions of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

This New Rye Whiskey Was Inspired by Ernest Hemingway—and It’s the Real Thing

Papa’s Pilar, the Florida-based rum named after Ernest Hemingway’s boat, recently released a bottle as a tribute to his classic novel The Old Man and the Sea. Now there’s a limited-edition rye whiskey that also honors the iconic writer, and the people backing it are the some of the same ones behind the that rum. Papa’s Pilar was started by Angel’s Envy co-founder Steve Groth, and master distiller Ron Call oversees blending and production with nearly a half century of experience behind him. The new Hemingway Whiskey Company is also led by Groth, and he has teamed up with two of...
INDIANA STATE
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen’s 303-Foot Superyacht Has Finally Sold

After nearly two years on the market, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s superyacht Tatoosh has sold. The lavish 303-footer was listed for $90 million in February 2021 following an extensive refit. She also welcomed prospective buyers aboard at the Monaco Yacht Show back in September before finally landing a new owner last week. Fraser Yachts announced the sale on November 4. Burgess reportedly brought the buyer and seller into an in-house deal, but did not disclose the sale price. Given the yacht’s pedigree and pristine condition, it’s safe to assume the figure was close to asking.
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Robb Report

Mark Wahlberg’s Onetime Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $28.5 Million

Some things Mark Wahlberg enjoys the most: playing golf, shooting hoops and stepping into the boxing ring. His former Beverly Hills estate offers all three, and now it can be yours.   The actor’s one-time California mansion has hit the market for $28.5 million, and the palatial pad is definitely fit for a movie star. Set on nearly two acres, it offers up a gigantic main house, a two-story guest home, an outdoor basketball court, a putting green and a two-level gym with its own boxing ring—just in case you wanted to channel Wahlberg’s character from The Fighter.   The Departed star bought the abode in the coveted...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing.  With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This Whisper-Quiet 13-Foot Electric Tender Can Hit 20 Knots at Full Tilt

A revolutionary electric yacht deserves an equally avant-garde tender. So concluded Silent Yachts. The Austrian-based builder, known for crafting futuristic solar-powered catamarans and speedboats, has just unveiled an innovative electric tender to complement zero-emission motherships. Of course, it can also be used as a fun electric runabout or as a tender for a traditional yacht. Crafted from carbon fiber, the new Silent Tender 400 is light, fast and whisper quiet. The sporty 13-footer carries on Silent’s unmistakable DNA with angular, contemporary lines, distinctive bullwarks and the signature black and white colorway. The yard says it is built to the same high standards...
Robb Report

Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December

Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions.  Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Watch: This YouTuber Gave Away a $2.5 Million Private Jet as Part of a Bizarre Challenge

How far would you go for a free private jet? This question was the foundation of MrBeast’s latest video challenge. The minted American YouTuber, who is known for his elaborate stunts and insane giveaways, has gifted his $2.5 million aircraft to the winner of a rather bizarre game of endurance. For the challenge, MrBeast gathered 11 social-media stars at London Southend Airport and asked them to hold their hands on the jet for as long as possible. The winner would get to keep the plane on the condition that they donated it to someone who needed it more than they did. Although...
Robb Report

Watch: F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Cruised on Sunreef’s Electric Catamaran Before Getting His Own

Fernando Alonso is turning into a real Sunreef Guy. The two-time Formula 1 champion recently tested out the all-electric Sunreef 80 Eco sail catamaran over a summer holiday in Mykonos ahead of receiving his own power cat from the Polish yard. The motorsport legend signed the build contract for his custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco last September but decided to take the bigger model on vacation while awaiting delivery. The 40-year-old racer says Sunreef was an “easy choice” because it combines luxury and sustainability like no other shipyard. The Eco range, for instance, features solar-powered multihulls that can sail the world sans...
Robb Report

Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin 3-Star Restaurant in London Got Shut Down by Climate Activists This Weekend

Over the past few months, climate activists have been making the news for targeting great works of art with various food items. Now they’re making a statement by impacting the culinary industry itself. This weekend, members of the group Animal Rebellion shut down the Michelin three-star Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, The Guardian reported. On Saturday, they entered the space around 6 pm local time, sat down at reserved tables and pulled out mock menus outlining the environmental costs of foods on the restaurant’s menu, such as steak and veal. The move was meant to draw attention to the inequality that fine-dining...
Robb Report

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Is Leaving the Brand, and the Market Can’t Decide How It Feels

A big change is afoot at Gucci, and investors don’t know what to think. On Wednesday, the Italian fashion house confirmed speculation that its creative director Alessandro Michele would leave the brand, which he had helmed since 2015. A day earlier, a Women’s Wear Daily report revealed tensions between Michele and the senior management at Kering, Gucci’s parent company. An anonymous source told WWD that Michele “was asked to initiate a strong design shift” but did not meet the request. Another source said Kering’s chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault is looking at a change of pace for the group’s biggest label. The...
Robb Report

Pininfarina’s All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World’s Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle

The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...
Robb Report

Beefeater Just Dropped a New Ultra-Premium Gin

In a world awash with high-end whiskey, tequila and rum, it seems like there hasn’t been much attention paid to premium gin as of late. But that might be about to change with the launch of Beefeater Crown Jewel, the most premium expression of this London dry gin. Beefeater is currently owned by French company Pernod Ricard, but this classic London dry gin is actually distilled in the city of London (“London dry” is a designation of style and can be produced anywhere). The brand has released a high-end expression prior to the new Crown Jewel, the wine cask-aged Burrough’s Reserve...
Robb Report

Tequila Cazadores Just Dropped a New Bottle Made Entirely With Its Own Agave

Tequila Cazadores is leaning into terroir and hoping you can taste the difference with reposado made entirely from agave the company has grown. The company is the latest brand to launch an estate release, meaning the tequila is made entirely from agave grown on the distillery’s property in Los Altos de Jalisco. Cazadores, part of the Bacardi Limited portfolio, launched this new release to celebrate a century passing since the brand came up with its reposado recipe (for those interested in production it should be noted that Cazadores now uses a diffuser to extract sugar from the agave instead of more traditional methods)....
Robb Report

For $1.5 Million, This Distiller Will Fly You to Colombia to Mix Your Own Bottle of Rum

We’ve all got to set goals in our lives, right? For some of us it’s losing a few pounds or reading more, but for Colombian luxury rum brand Dictador it’s selling $1 billion worth of ultra-exclusive bottles. But don’t worry, the distillery has a plan for this. Dictador recently announced the launch of the new M-City Golden Cities series, an invitation-only experience that will allow lucky members to travel to the distillery to create their own blend of extremely rare rum. To be counted among this lofty group, according to the press release you need to be one of “the elite...
Robb Report

Secure the Bag? Christie’s Next Online Auction Will Offer Several Rare Hermès Birkins and Kellys

If there’s a handbag collector on your holiday shopping list, Christie’s next auction couldn’t be better timed.This week, the New York-based house unveiled the lots it’ll offer in an online sale it’s holding in conjunction with its upcoming Luxury Week auctions. The sale, entitled “Handbags Online: The New York Edit,” will feature over 250 bags from brands including Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Among the top lots are numerous Hermès grails, including a Kelly made from the French house’s coveted Himalayan crocodile skin with 18-carat white gold and diamond hardware, a red crocodile Birkin and a mini Fuschia ostrich Kelly....
Robb Report

This Future-Proof 253-Foot Superyacht Concept Was Made to Run on Diesel, Hydrogen or Biofuels

A yacht named “happiness” seems like a smart way to gain the attention of world-weary owners. Meaning joy or happiness in Swedish, Lycka is a 253-foot design collaboration between Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) and German builder Nobiskrug. The concept could be quite a paradigm shift for yacht design if an owner eventually picks it up. The open-plan layouts, sprawling spa, asymmetric owner’s suite and the option for futuristic propulsion all make up for quite a sea change. The yacht isn’t quite as far out there as it might look, since Lycka is based on one of Nobiskrug’s existing platforms so...
Robb Report

Robb Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy