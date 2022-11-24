OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight sweeping away some rain showers that had been falling across southern Nebraska and Iowa. That rain staying mainly south of I-80, but not providing much relief from the ongoing drought conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with those gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the morning, warming into the middle 40s this afternoon. More than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but actually close to average for this time of year. Winds will die down this evening, but it will stay chilly with temperatures falling into the low 30s by 7pm.

