The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without running back Najee Harris for the remainder of their Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. Harris went into the locker room before the rest of his team, going in just before halftime of Monday's game. Shortly before the second half began, Burt Lauten, Senior Director of Communications

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO