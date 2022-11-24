Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
Coroner Identifies 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point
The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248,...
1 Injured in Logan Square Hit-and-Run Crash
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who caused a crash that injured one person Sunday in Logan Square, authorities stated. At approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, a Cadillac was traveling westbound on Fullerton when it struck a Nissan, which was heading eastbound on Fullerton, Chicago police said. The Nissan then struck a parked Honda. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to flip over on its hood, according to authorities.
Two Teens, 13 and 16 Years Old, Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Morgan Park
Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. The victims, 13 and 16 years old, were inside the vehicle when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at both victims, police said.
2 Pedestrians Killed After Vehicle Leaves Des Plaines Roadway, Slams Into Business
Police in suburban Des Plaines say that two pedestrians were killed after a vehicle swerved off of a roadway and struck them before hitting a business. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. after an SUV struck a building.
Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Bag From Armored Car on Chicago's North Side
A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole a bag of money from an armored car on Chicago’s North Side Monday afternoon. According to police, the theft occurred in the 5700 block of North Broadway at approximately 12:27 p.m. The suspect allegedly stole a bag of money from...
2 Chicago Police Officers Injured Responding to Fight on Near North Side
Two Chicago police officers sustained injuries when they arrived to break up a fight Saturday night on Chicago's Near North Side, authorities said. At approximately 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Division and Clark streets for multiple individuals fighting in the street. One officer sustained a face injury and declined medical attention, authorities said.
4 People Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Roseland
Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Roseland. A man, 75, was driving an SUV westbound on 103rd Street about 4 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a SUV that was northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and had slowed to make a left turn, Chicago police said.
8 Dead, at Least 32 Wounded in Thanksgiving Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Chicago police say eight people are dead and at least 32 others have been injured in shootings across the city over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred on Thursday night in the 8000 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago police. A 25-year-old man...
2 Killed When Driver Fleeing Crash Causes Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point
Two people died Saturday afternoon when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Equinox, had been involved in a minor crash at the Family Express gas station on U.S. 231. The driver then fled the scene and entered the interstate, headed the wrong direction and later struck a vehicle, authorities said.
Group Caught on Camera Stealing Car From Gold Coast Parking Garage
Chicago police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a car from a parking garage near Du Sable Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Saturday in the Gold Coast neighborhood. That morning at approximately 6 a.m., the alleged thieves pulled in to the parking garage at 1000 N....
Teen Found With Gun, 2 Others Charged After Disturbance at Cinemark Theater in Joliet: Police
A total of three teenagers were arrested, including one who was armed, following a disturbance on Saturday at the Cinemark movie theater at the Louis Joliet Mall, police stated. The incident was reported at approximately 7:44 p.m. when an officer assigned to a "contract security detail" at the mall was...
Grave of Notorious Chicago Gangster Al Capone Defaced
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the...
Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins in December
Winter is coming, and so is Chicago's overnight parking ban. The Department of Streets and Sanitation's annual parking prohibitions across 107 miles worth of streets will start Dec. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2023. Vehicles stationed in banned areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be...
Europe-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at O'Hare Airport
A plane that departed Topeka, Kansas, and was heading to Europe made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by cargo and charter airline Atlas Air, was headed to Poznan, Poland, but diverted to Chicago for an unknown reason at approximately 3:49 p.m.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Moves Up to ‘Medium' COVID Level, COVID Concerns Rise as Holidays Approach
COVID cases are back on the rise, as the Chicago area teeters from "low" COVID community level up to "medium." Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level. With Chicago and...
NBC Chicago
River North Restaurants Cut Hours More Than Any Area in US During COVID, Analysis Shows
Restaurants in Chicago's River North neighborhood cut their operating hours more during the COVID-19 pandemic than restaurants in any other part of the country, according to a new survey. Some restaurants have stopped serving lunch altogether. Some restaurants are now closed several days a week to remain profitable. On average,...
Security Guard Held at Gunpoint During Robbery at Bank of America in Skokie
Police in Skokie are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a bank Saturday in the northern suburb, authorities said. The robbery was reported at approximately 11:34 a.m. at Bank of America, 3328 W. Touhy Ave., officials stated. According to authorities, two men entered the bank and displayed handguns then one of the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint.
11 Candidates File to Run for Chicago Mayor as Monday Deadline Arrives
Five more candidates, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, have filed to run for Chicago mayor, bringing the total number of contenders up to 11 as Monday’s deadline came and went. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Monday to file their nominating...
On Cyber Monday, South Suburban Amazon Warehouse Workers Plan Walkout
Black Friday has come and gone -- and for 2022, it was massive. While in-person shoppers showed up in big numbers this year, online sales broke a record, topping $9 billion for the first time ever. And on Cyber Monday, retail experts are predicting shoppers will spend even more. "We...
NBC Chicago
Cyber Monday Keeps Amazon Fulfillment Centers Busy as Workers Stage Walkout at One Site
As shoppers seek out the best deals on Cyber Monday, Amazon fulfillment centers across the Chicago area are busy fulfilling orders across the Midwest. One facility, a 3.8 million square foot building in south suburban Matteson, is filled by robotic moving shelves that store small items and bring them to Amazon workers on the periphery to be sorted.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0