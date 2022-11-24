ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chicago, IN

NBC Chicago

1 Injured in Logan Square Hit-and-Run Crash

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who caused a crash that injured one person Sunday in Logan Square, authorities stated. At approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, a Cadillac was traveling westbound on Fullerton when it struck a Nissan, which was heading eastbound on Fullerton, Chicago police said. The Nissan then struck a parked Honda. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to flip over on its hood, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Teens, 13 and 16 Years Old, Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Morgan Park

Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. The victims, 13 and 16 years old, were inside the vehicle when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Police Officers Injured Responding to Fight on Near North Side

Two Chicago police officers sustained injuries when they arrived to break up a fight Saturday night on Chicago's Near North Side, authorities said. At approximately 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the area of Division and Clark streets for multiple individuals fighting in the street. One officer sustained a face injury and declined medical attention, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 People Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Roseland

Four people were injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Roseland. A man, 75, was driving an SUV westbound on 103rd Street about 4 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a SUV that was northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue and had slowed to make a left turn, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed When Driver Fleeing Crash Causes Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point

Two people died Saturday afternoon when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Equinox, had been involved in a minor crash at the Family Express gas station on U.S. 231. The driver then fled the scene and entered the interstate, headed the wrong direction and later struck a vehicle, authorities said.
CROWN POINT, IN
NBC Chicago

Grave of Notorious Chicago Gangster Al Capone Defaced

The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins in December

Winter is coming, and so is Chicago's overnight parking ban. The Department of Streets and Sanitation's annual parking prohibitions across 107 miles worth of streets will start Dec. 1 and remain in effect until April 1, 2023. Vehicles stationed in banned areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Europe-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at O'Hare Airport

A plane that departed Topeka, Kansas, and was heading to Europe made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by cargo and charter airline Atlas Air, was headed to Poznan, Poland, but diverted to Chicago for an unknown reason at approximately 3:49 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Security Guard Held at Gunpoint During Robbery at Bank of America in Skokie

Police in Skokie are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a bank Saturday in the northern suburb, authorities said. The robbery was reported at approximately 11:34 a.m. at Bank of America, 3328 W. Touhy Ave., officials stated. According to authorities, two men entered the bank and displayed handguns then one of the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint.
SKOKIE, IL
NBC Chicago

