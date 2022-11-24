ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show

By Phil Mayer
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tcgac_0jLtcqhy00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. ( KRON ) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered.

According to a Statement of Facts written by Mountain View Police Department Detective Jason Roldan, the group was involved in three incidents at the Shoreline Amphitheatre over the course of the evening. In addition to the murder, the group beat up another victim and dissuaded a witness from talking to police.

Assault near portable restroom

The first incident occurred just before 9:50 p.m. near the venue’s portable restrooms, Roldan said. After one of the Hells Angels (David Wiesenhaven) entered a bathroom, the victim approached Raymond Cunanan, who is also part of the group.

Roldan’s statement said the two had a brief conversation before Cunanan put his drink down on a hand-washing station. Cunanan then put his hands around the victim’s neck and pushed him backward out of the view of the surveillance camera.

The victim later returned, walking unsteadily, police said. Two Hells Angels approached him and one of them threw a drink at him. The victim was then punched in the face and fell down.

While he was on the ground, four of the people who were later arrested punched and kicked him. He was kicked multiple times in the head and torso area and Wiesenhaven stomped on his face, according to the police statement.

The group of Hells Angels eventually headed towards the Stage Right Cafe area of the amphitheater. The victim was hospitalized. He suffered a broken orbital bone, discoloration to his eyes, loss of consciousness and significant facial swelling.

Fatal punch

At about 10:40 p.m., members of the Hells Angels were gathered near the Stage Right Cafe when a man walked through their group, Roldan said. Security footage showed one of the Hells Angels, Logan Winterton, looking at the victim and waving his hands in his direction.

Police said that shortly after, the man returned and “walked directly towards” a woman who was later determined to be the girlfriend of another Hells Angel (Dominic Guardado). According to the statement, the man touched the woman’s shoulder in front of several Hells Angels members.

The man walked away, and Winterton was seen pacing back and forth and waving his hands from side to side. He spoke with Guardado, rolled up his sleeves and walked to the area where the victim was, according to the statement. He rubbed his fist against his open palm, and Guardado, Wiesenhaven and Cunanan followed him.

A third party told police that the victim, the man who was seen approaching Guardado’s girlfriend, was punched in the back of the head and fell face-first on the concrete. Another witness said a man poured beer over the victim’s head and said, “This is what you get
m**********r, for talking s**t.”

The victim was taken to an emergency room with a traumatic brain injury. He was taken off life support on June 29. He was identified as Juan Gonzalez, 41, of Bakersfield.

The statement did not identify which member of the group committed the punch, but Winterton was the only one charged with murder.

Threatening witnesses

According to the police statement, Guardado cornered a man who saw the punch against a food truck. A witness told police Guardado lifted the man by his collar and said, “You didn’t see nothing!” Roldan said Cunanan also threatened someone that called security on their phone.

Suspects and charges

Five men were arrested in total for the incidents that took place at the concert — Guardado, Wiesenhaven, Winterton, Cunanan and Julio Moran.

Guardado, Wiesenhaven and Winterton were described as “‘Frisco’ chapter full patch members” of the Hells Angels. Cunanan’s affiliation is unknown. Moran was described as a Hells Angels “hang around.”

“Based on my training and experience, I know that a ‘hang around’ is the lowest status toward full membership within the HAMC (Hells Angels Motorcycle Club),” Roldan wrote.

The five men and their charges are listed below:

  • Dominic Guardado, 33, of San Francisco: dissuading a witness to a crime
  • Julio Moran, 43, of San Mateo: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • David Wiesenhaven, 38, of San Francisco: assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • Logan Winterton, 37, of San Francisco: murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
  • Raymond Cunanan, 42, of Pleasant Hill: dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 44

lasster
3d ago

How do we know he wasn't just trying to get her attention for some reason or to ask her to move so he can get through. Did another article explain it was sexual harassment of some sort. I'm baffled that a man can't simply touch someone's shoulder in this society if purely platonic without being beat or murdered. No wonder everyone is having mental/social issues in America. We're a social species in need of affection yet extremists have made it so that a single touch is unacceptable. Truly sad, humankind will soon die out, but not from global warming, from such extreme measures everyone thinks they want.

Reply
11
T ea
4d ago

I can see the point of teaching a guy a lesson on keeping his hands to himself, but you got to leave the guy alive for it to sink in.

Reply
20
David
2d ago

It doesn't take more than one person to teach someone else to not touch a girl friend, and he doesn't have to be beaten to death! This was the second incident that night that these gang members had beaten somebody else severely that night.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect

STOCKTON --  Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
stealthoptional.com

Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco

Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in early morning car crash

SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton softball game shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 12 shooting during a sotfball game at Louis Park in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. On Tuesday, Robert Anthony Guerrero, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of East Fourth Street after a search was served by a SWAT team from […]
STOCKTON, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

More police headed to San Francisco’s Marina after wedding photographer robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More police and community ambassadors will be heading to San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in the aftermath of “the horrific armed robbery of a wedding photographer,” according to District 2 (Marina-Cow Hollow) Supervisor Catherine Stefani. Stefani’s office made the announcement Monday, citing the attack that took place Nov. 9, when a photographer […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy