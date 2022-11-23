Fantasy Football Week 12: Start and Sit

WEEK 11 RECAP

Titans 27, Packers 17: Treylon Burks has barely played over half of Tennessee's snaps, but has still received 14 targets in two games since returning from injured reserve following his foot injury. With Ryan Tannehill playing well — he's the overall QB8 since returning from his own injury Week 10 — and defenses forced to account for Derrick Henry, the rookie playmaker could make a big difference down the stretch.

Falcons 27, Bears 24: With Khalil Herbert sidelined, David Montgomery has RB1 upside. Montgomery had 121 total yards on 20 touches and a touchdown against Atlanta.

Bills 31, Browns 23: James Cooks received 11 carries and two targets in only 16 snaps, running for 86 yards against Cleveland. Cooks isn't a viable starting option yet — he needs more playing time for that — but there's value in rostering him.

Eagles 17, Colts 16: Alec Pierce actually paced Indianapolis with eight targets — there may be hope for the rookie after all — but only produced three receptions for 28 yards.

Patriots 10, Jets 3: Rhamondre Stevenson has received at least five targets in seven of the last eight games. Stevenson has at least six receptions, 56 yards or a TD reception in four straight. This is indicative of the weekly upside he carries.

Saints 27, Rams 20: Juwan Johnson is the overall TE3 across all formats since Week 6 — only Travis Kelce and George Kittle are ahead of him — on the strength of five TDs in the last five games and consistent usage.

Lions 31, Giants 18: Jamaal Williams doesn't score a TD in every game, but when he does score, he usually scores multiple times. He's scored a TD in six of 10 games this season. He's scored at least twice in five of those six games (including a hat trick against New York).

Ravens 13, Panthers 3: Lamar Jackson is the overall QB15 since Week 4. I'm starting to get concerned.

Commanders 23, Texans 10: Nico Collins is emerging as the WR1 in Houston with a 24 percent target share the last two games. Collins is the overall WR22 in standard formats (WR23 in PPR) over that span. He'll have WR3/flex upside going forward if he maintains this type of usage.

Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT): Russell Wilson was the first quarterback who failed to throw a TD against Las Vegas this season.

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3: Only Bears quarterback Justin Fields (33.2) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (31.6) are averaging more fantasy points per game than Dallas' Tony Pollard (27.5) since Week 8.

Bengals 37, Steelers 30: The reports of Najee Harris not being a factor in fantasy has been greatly exaggerated. Harris maintained flex value as the overall RB29 in standard formats (RB27 in PPR) since Week 6 before his two TD performance against Cincinnati. He's the overall RB4 in standard (RB5 in PPR) the last two games.

Chiefs 30, Chargers 27: Travis Kelce has played 17 career games against the Bolts. Kelce has 88 receptions (126 targets) for 1,044 yards and seven TDs. Even more impressive, Kansas City is 15-2 in those games.

49ers 38, Cardinals 10: Christian McCaffrey is having a similar affect on Jimmy Garoppolo that an emotional support animal has on someone dealing with severe anxiety. Throwing out the Kansas City game (CMC was in the building for five minutes), Garoppolo has been sharper and, more importantly, calmer in the pocket (the best he's been since 2019), making better decisions when his first read isn't open (usually finding McCaffrey toying with some poor linebacker in coverage). Garoppolo has been the overall QB8 since Week 5, so he was already playing well before McCaffrey arrived.

Here's an in-depth look at the NFL matchups for Week 12 and how they'll affect your fantasy football lineup, with players you should start, sit and a sleeper for each game:

BUFFALO AT DETROIT

Obvious starters: Josh Allen (BUF), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Gabe Davis (BUF), Bills D/ST, Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET), Jamaal Williams (DET).

Who to start: Devin Singletary (BUF) is the overall RB26 in standard (RB21 in PPR) this season. The ceiling isn't as high for D'Andre Swift (DET) because the Lions continue to limit his playing time, but he's scored a TD in three of four games since returning from injury.

Who to sit: James Cook (BUF) and Nyheim Hines (BUF) offer boom-or-bust potential, primarily in PPR formats, but nothing more at this point. Jared Goff (DET) only has four TD passes in the last five games. Kalif Raymond (DET) is only an option if you're desperate with boom-or-bust potential overall and some flex value in deeper PPR formats with at least three receptions in seven straight games.

Sleeper: Dawson Knox (BUF) faces a defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS

Obvious starters: Saquon Barkley (NYG), Tony Pollard (DAL), CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Dalton Schultz (DAL), Dak Prescott (DAL), Cowboys D/ST.

Who to start: It's a difficult matchup, but Daniel Jones (NYG) is the overall QB10 this season — QB8 since Week 8. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) isn't as explosive or efficient as he once was, but he's scored five TDs in the last three games he's played.

Who to sit: I'm fading the Giants D/ST against an efficient offense away from home on a short week. Michael Gallup (DAL) hasn't topped four receptions or 49 yards this season and hasn't scored since Week 4.

Sleeper: Darius Slayton (NYG) faces a defense that has allowed 10 TDs to wide receivers in 10 games.

NEW ENGLAND AT MINNESOTA

Obvious starters: Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), Patriots D/ST, Justin Jefferson (MIN), Dalvin Cook (MIN), TJ Hockenson (MIN).

Who to start: Jakobi Meyers (NE) faces a defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The ball-hawking Vikings D/ST deserves streaming consideration despite the debacle against Dallas in Week 11 — the Patriots offensive line has allowed 16 sacks in the last three games.

Who to sit: Hunter Henry (NE) remains touchdown-dependent with only a single reception in three of the last four games. Adam Thielen (MIN) faces a defense allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. I'm fading Kirk Cousins (MIN) against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Sleeper: Damien Harris (NE) faces a defense that has allowed four TDs to running backs in the last two games.

TAMPA BAY AT CLEVELAND

Obvious starters: Mike Evans (TB), Chris Godwin (TB), Tom Brady (TB), Nick Chubb (CLE), Amari Cooper (CLE), David Njoku (CLE).

Who to start: Both Leonard Fournette (TB) and Rachaad White (TB) have value against a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season — make sure to monitor Fournette's hip injury. The Buccaneers D/ST deserves streaming consideration as the 12th-best scoring defense in fantasy this season. Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) is the overall WR31 in standard formats (WR28 in PPR) since Week 4.

Who to sit: Both Cade Otton (TB) and Cameron Brate (TB) are touchdown-dependent — the Browns have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Kareem Hunt (CLE) has had double-digit touches only once in the last five games. Jacoby Brissett (CLE) only has value in superflex formats as the overall QB16 this season, in what is likely his final start of the season.

Sleeper: Julio Jones (TB) has operated as the Bucs third receiver and scored a TD in two of the last three games.

CINCINNATI AT TENNESSEE

Obvious starters: Joe Mixon (CIN), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN), Joe Burrow (CIN), Derrick Henry (TEN).

Who to start: Tyler Boyd (CIN) maintains flex value even if Chase returns this week. Treylon Burks (TEN) deserves flex consideration as the overall WR32 in standard formats (WR26 in PPR) since returning from injury in Week 10.

Who to sit: Hayden Hurst (CIN) faces a defense that has only allowed two receptions to tight ends in three of the last five games. Robert Woods (TEN) is the overall WR93 in standard formats (WR72 in PPR) since Week 7. Ryan Tannehill (TEN) faces a defense that has allowed multiple TDs to quarterbacks once this season. Austin Hooper (TEN) remains touchdown-dependent with three-or-fewer targets in seven of 10 games.

Sleeper: Samaje Perine (CIN) will deserve flex consideration (and have RB2 upside) despite a difficult matchup against the Titans if Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

HOUSTON AT MIAMI

Obvious starters: Dameon Pierce (HOU), Tyreek Hill (MIA), Jaylen Waddle (MIA), Tua Tagovailoa (MIA).

Who to start: Both Jeff Wilson (MIA) and Raheem Mostert (MIA) have upside against a defense allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season. Mike Gesicki (MIA) faces a defense that has allowed at least five receptions, 65 yards or a TD to tight ends in three straight games.

Who to sit: I'm fading both Brandin Cooks (HOU) — the overall WR49 across all formats this season — and Nico Collins (HOU) with Kyle Allen (HOU) under center.

Sleeper: The Dolphins D/ST is a premium streaming option at home this week coming off a bye — the Texans have made a change at quarterback and have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

CHICAGO AT N.Y. JETS

Obvious starters: David Montgomery (CHI), Jets D/ST.

Who to start: Temper expectations with Justin Fields (CHI) dealing with a (non-throwing) shoulder injury, but if he's active it's hard to sit him unless you have another elite option. Both Michael Carter (NYJ) and James Robinson (NYJ) offer flex value against a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Who to sit: I'm fading Darnell Mooney (CHI) and Chase Claypool (CHI) against a defense allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Cole Kmet (CHI) is a touchdown-dependent option this week against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends this season. I'm not sure Mike White (NYJ) is much of an upgrade over Zach Wilson at QB, so I'm fading Garrett Wilson (NYJ) and the rest of New York's wide receivers in this matchup.

Sleeper: Tyler Conklin (NYJ) could be the focal point of the passing game with White under center.

ATLANTA AT WASHINGTON

Obvious starters: Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL), Terry McLaurin (WAS).

Who to start: Drake London (ATL) faces a defense that has allowed 10 TDs to wide receivers in 11 games — London should get a volume boost with Kyle Pitts on Injured Reserve. Both Antonio Gibson (WAS) and Brian Robinson (WAS) offer flex value with upside against a defense that has allowed seven TDs to running backs in the last five games. Curtis Samuel (WAS) has flex value against a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The Commanders D/ST deserves streaming consideration at home against a run-oriented offense with a limited pass attack.

Who to sit: Tyler Allgeier (ATL) is touchdown-dependent against a defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Sleeper: Marcus Mariota (ATL) is the overall QB9 this season — QB6 since Week 6.

DENVER AT CAROLINA

Obvious starters: Courtland Sutton (DEN), Latavius Murray (DEN).

Who to start: The Broncos D/ST faces an offense allowing the eight-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. Greg Dulcich (DEN) is the overall TE12 in standard formats (TE13 in PPR) since Week 6. D'Onta Foreman (CAR) is the overall RB8 in standard formats (RB13 in PPR) since Week 7.

Who to sit: Jerry Jeudy (DEN) hasn't practiced and remains day-to-day with an ankle injury. Russell Wilson (DEN) only has one game with multiple TDs this season. I'm fading both DJ Moore (CAR) and Terrace Marshall (CAR) against a defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Chuba Hubbard (CAR) is touchdown-dependent with only 11 touches the last two games. Friends don't let friends start Sam Darnold (CAR) in their fantasy lineup.

Sleeper: The Panthers D/ST faces an offense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

BALTIMORE AT JACKSONVILLE

Obvious starters: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Mark Andrews (BAL), Ravens D/ST, Travis Etienne (JAC), Christian Kirk (JAC).

Who to start: Both Kenyan Drake (BAL) and Gus Edwards (BAL) are flex options against a defense that has allowed seven TDs to running backs in the last seven games. Trevor Lawrence (JAC) deserves streaming consideration as the overall QB12 since Week 6. Zay Jones (JAC) has WR3/flex upside against a defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Who to sit: Evan Engram (JAC) is touchdown-dependent with only six targets the last two games. Marvin Jones (JAC) remains a boom-or-bust option after failing to top a single reception in three of the last six games.

Sleeper(s): Both Devin Duvernay (BAL) and Demarcus Robinson (BAL) are flex fliers against a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season — the Jaguars have allowed eight TDs to wide receivers in the last five games alone — so pick your poison.

L.A. CHARGERS AT ARIZONA

Obvious starters: Austin Ekeler (LAC), Justin Herbert (LAC), Keenan Allen (LAC), DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), James Conner (ARI), Kyler Murray (ARI).

Who to start: Gerald Everett (LAC) faces a defense allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Joshua Palmer (LAC) is the overall WR4 across all formats since Week 9 and will continue to have WR3/flex upside with either Allen or Williams out or limited. Marquise Brown (ARI) maintains WR3/flex upside if he's active.

Who to sit: I'm fading Mike Williams (LAC) while it's still clear he's affected by a high ankle sprain. Rondale Moore (ARI) will likely miss this week with a groin injury he suffered against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Sleeper: Trey McBride (ARI) faces a defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

LAS VEGAS AT SEATTLE

Obvious starters: Davante Adams (LV), Josh Jacobs (LV), Kenneth Walker (SEA), DK Metcalf (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA), Geno Smith (SEA).

Who to start: Derek Carr (LV) faces a defense that has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks in seven of 10 games.

Who to sit: Mack Hollins (LV) remains a boom-or-bust option with two-or-fewer receptions in four of the last six games. Despite the premium matchup, I'm fading Noah Fant (SEA) and Will Dissly (SEA) because they continue to vulture one another.

Sleeper: Foster Moreau (LV) faces a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

L.A. RAMS AT KANSAS CITY

Obvious starters: Tyler Higbee (LAR), Travis Kelce (KC), Patrick Mahomes (KC), Chiefs D/ST.

Who to start: JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) maintains WR3/flex upside with at least eight targets in six of nine games played this season.

Who to sit: I'm fading the entirety of the Rams offense (outside of Higbee) since Matthew Stafford will be sidelined with a neck injury. I'm fading Kadarius Toney (KC) until we see how limited he is with his latest hamstring injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC) remains a boom-or-bust option after failing to top three receptions in a game since Week 5.

Sleeper(s): The Chiefs now feature a two-man backfield with Isiah Pacheco (KC) handling a majority of the early down work, producing 189 yards on 31 carries the last two games — Jerick McKinnon (KC) is the clear receiving option — and a positive game script will likely mean a lot of work in the second half.

NEW ORLEANS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Obvious starters: Alvin Kamara (NO), Chris Olave (NO), Christian McCaffrey (SF), Deebo Samuel (SF), George Kittle (SF), 49ers D/ST.

Who to start: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) has multiple TD passes in five of the last six games. Brandon Aiyuk (SF) is the overall WR6 across all formats since Week 6 — he has five TDs and four games topping 81 yards over that span.

Who to sit: Taysom Hill (NO) remains the ultimate boom-or-bust option. Jarvis Landry (NO) only has value in deeper PPR formats with this difficult matchup. It's hard to sit Juwan Johnson (NO) after how well he's played for most of this season, but it's also hard to trust him on the road against this defense. Andy Dalton (NO) faces a defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Sleeper: Elijah Mitchell (SF) has 148 yards on 27 carries (5.5 yards per attempt) in two games since returned from the IR.

GREEN BAY AT PHILADELPHIA

Obvious starters: Aaron Jones (GB), Allen Lazard (GB), Jalen Hurts (PHI), AJ Brown (AJ), Eagles D/ST.

Who to start: Miles Sanders (PHI) faces a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. DeVonta Smith (PHI) has at least five receptions in seven of the last nine games.

Who to sit: Aaron Rodgers (GB) faces a defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. I understand if you want to ride the hot hand, but this is a very bad matchup for Christian Watson (GB) . Robert Tonyan (GB) hasn't scored a TD since Week 4 (his only score of the season), and hasn't topped 35 yards since Week 6 while only receiving nine targets in the last three games.

Sleeper: AJ Dillon (GB) breaks out of his slump against a defense that has allowed three TDs to running backs in the last two games.

PITTSBURGH AT INDIANAPOLIS

Obvious starters: Najee Harris (PIT), Pat Freiermuth (PIT), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Michael Pittman Jr. (IND).

Who to start: Matt Ryan (IND) faces a defense that has allowed 21 TDs to quarterbacks in 10 games this season. The Colts D/ST are a premium streaming option at home against a rookie quarterback. Parris Campbell (IND) has at least five receptions, 67 yards or a TD in the last four games Ryan has started. The Steelers D/ST faces an offense allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

Who to sit: Diontae Johnson (PIT) and George Pickens (PIT) face a defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Kenny Pickett (PIT) only has three TD passes in six starts.

Sleeper: Alec Pierce (IND) faces a defense allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

