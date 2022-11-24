Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
KEPR
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Road Rage Shooting That Wounded Boy on Interstate 5
Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported. The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.
ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle
SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead. Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.
KOMO News
Man arrested on DUI suspicion, vehicular homicide after crashing into car stopped on road
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was arrested early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after he crashed into a parked vehicle in the middle of the road. The Puyallup Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. on the 2200 block of South...
KIRO 7 Seattle
2-alarm house fire in Renton under investigation
RENTON, Wash. — A two-alarm fire completely destroyed a home in Renton early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Maple Avenue Southwest just before 4 a.m., according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority. “This house here has been a house known to have...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
q13fox.com
'This is an ongoing problem in this area': Crews investigate arsons in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews are investigating a series of arsons that happened in Kent early Friday morning. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews responded to two separate fires in the 10400 block of SE 256 th St. at around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters say stacks and bales of cardboard were...
11-Year-Old Shot During Black Friday Road Rage Incident in Western Washington
TACOMA - Police are investigating a Friday road rage incident in western Washington that ended with a 11-year-old being shot and seriously injured. Exact details regarding what led to the road rage encounter are still being determined, but at one point, witnesses say one driver opened fire toward another, striking an 11-year-old child sitting in a rear passenger seat.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Woman arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly single-vehicle crash in Roy
ROY, Wash. — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Pierce County early Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Just after midnight, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 304th Street East in Roy after witnesses reported a collision involving a single car.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported. Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a...
KATU.com
11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
Doors found shattered in Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal ATM
TACOMA, Wash. — The glass in a couple of doors was found shattered in a Washington building as suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM machine, police say. According to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department, on Thanksgiving Day around 10:30 a.m. officers were called out to a building near 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the door was shattered.
KOMO News
Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies
SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
thejoltnews.com
Hoax phone call claims shooting at Rochester High School
A hoax phone call claimed an active shooter at Rochester High School, prompting a significant police response and a lockdown of several local schools. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said dispatchers received a call from a man at about 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, claiming that there was an active shooter who had shot seven people at Rochester High School.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless,...
KOMO News
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
TUKWILA, Wash. — This month, KOMO News has been reporting on violent crime at the Westfield Southcenter Mall including a break-in that occurred Thursday night. However, the mall has not been the only location in Southcenter that has been impacted. On Saturday, KOMO News crews were in the area...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
KIRO 7 Seattle
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries at Southcenter Mall, surrounding area
TUKWILA, Wash. — Southcenter Mall in Tukwila was full of shoppers, and the parking lot was jammed with cars for Black Friday — a full house, despite the amount of crime the mall has seen in just the last week. “It’s actually kind of scary — we were...
Comments / 0