KATV
Pocahontas church using 'No Shave November' to raise cancer awareness
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November,” using it to bring awareness to prostate cancer, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Raul Blansini is a 26-year cancer survivor and a longtime member of Sutton Free Will Baptist...
KATV
Locals support Little Rock small businesses over the weekend, more opportunities ahead
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau hosted their fourth market event in honor of Small Business Saturday. Jingle on the Market was the "Think Big, Shop Small" holiday edition which attracted hundreds to support Little Rock business owners as we kick off the Christmas season. Despite the weather 40 out of 90 expected vendors made an appearance. The event also features Santa clause and live music.
KARK
Thanksgiving came early at Kitchen Express
Nichole and Heather continue the bucket list and get a taste of some old-school comfort food at Kitchen Express. This place is surely a hidden gem of Little Rock.
5newsonline.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Families spend Thanksgiving without loved ones during Little Rock’s deadliest year
What should be a day of gratitude has been a day of grief for 75 different families in Little Rock.
LRPD investigating jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are investigating a smash-and-grab style theft at Park Plaza Mall Friday night.
KATV
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs expanding rural maternity health access with $4 million grant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Over the next four years, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to vital, high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to a...
Friend mourns after Conway woman was shot and killed
Family and friends are mourning their loved one after they were shot and killed in Conway early Monday morning.
Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
FBI: plane diverted to airport in Little Rock after mid-flight assault
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a passenger assaulted others on a flight.
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
Little Rock police confirmed that a city employee was injured in a shooting Friday morning.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. releases statement on shooting of city employee
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday afternoon after a city employee was shot earlier this morning.
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
mdmh-conway.com
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
Little Rock, Arkansas – Strong to severe storms may be possible with the next storm system to hit Arkansas. The eastern portion of Arkansas will be most at risk for severe storms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening. The area of south and southeast Arkansas appears to be at the highest severe risk at this time.
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
