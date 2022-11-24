ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals support Little Rock small businesses over the weekend, more opportunities ahead

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Little Rock Convention and Visitor's Bureau hosted their fourth market event in honor of Small Business Saturday. Jingle on the Market was the "Think Big, Shop Small" holiday edition which attracted hundreds to support Little Rock business owners as we kick off the Christmas season. Despite the weather 40 out of 90 expected vendors made an appearance. The event also features Santa clause and live music.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
