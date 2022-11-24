Read full article on original website
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Trooper Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol has the latest "Ask a Trooper" question for you. Question: In Kansas we can dial *47 to connect to the Kansas Highway Patrol to report non-emergency issues. Things like road hazards, erratic drivers, motorists on the side of the road, etc. This number is *55 in Missouri and *211 in Iowa. Is there a similar number in Minnesota?
Hospitals and clinics feeling the pinch of respiratory illnesses
(Undated)--Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID -- and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch. She says to "stay home when you're sick; keeping your kids home from school when they're sick; and keeping them out of sports when they're sick."
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced the firing of football coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. He had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper says Arroyo would be paid $2.3 million over the remainder of that term. Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels began this season 4-1 before going on a six-game losing streak.
