ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Get-well card to Marilyn Monroe from estranged father forms part of US auction

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGMA5_0jLtbo9X00

A personal get-well card sent to Marilyn Monroe from her father is the centrepiece of a collection of items belonging to the world famous actress due to be auctioned.

Next month, 175 items from the Hollywood star’s life and career will go under the hammer at the Icons and Idols Hollywood auction, taking place in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The card comes from Monroe’s personal archive and was sent by her father Stanley Gifford, from whom she was estranged, according to Julien’s Auctions, the organisers of the sale.

It has been widely reported that Monroe unsuccessfully attempted to contact her father many times over the years and visited the town of Hemet, California, where he lived, in an attempt to locate him.

It is believed that Gifford did not want to upset his wife and children by allowing the actress to be part of his life.

The card is the only known written communication from Monroe’s father to her, Julien’s Auctions said.

Written in Gifford’s handwriting, with the name miss-spelled “Marylyn”, it reads: “This cheery little get-well note comes specially to say that lots of thoughts and wishes, too, are with you every day… a little prayer too.”

Discovered by Marilyn Monroe historian and collector Scott Fortner, it is estimated to be worth up to 3,000 dollars (£2,400).

Other items in the sale include wardrobe pieces worn by the screen queen in her most famous photographs, star-making moments and personal appearances.

Correspondence, makeup, and other items from her life and career will also make their way to the auction podium.

Lots include a black velvet opera coat from Monroe’s personal collection, estimated at between 20-30,000 dollars (£16-24,000).

The singer was often photographed wearing coats and furs of a similar style while living in New York in the mid-1950s.

A personalised brown leather Gucci address book with custom stamped “M.M.” on the front cover, circa 1955, with contacts including Marlon Brando, and various handwritten entries and notes throughout is expected to fetch up to 70,000 dollars (£58,000).

Lipstick pots and tubes from Max Factor and Michel Cosmetics belonging to Monroe are valued at up to 2,000 dollars (£1,600) each.

“For nearly two decades, Julien’s has proudly represented the legacy and lore of Hollywood’s most glamorous and iconic star, Marilyn Monroe,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions.

“In this auction, we’ve curated with TCM what is sure to be one of the most talked about and history making Marilyn collections in the industry with over 175 extraordinary items discovered from her personal archives such as the only known written communication from Marilyn’s father to clothing worn in her most iconic looks on and off the screen, that shaped not only her public persona but pop culture and style writ large.”

The Icons and Idols Hollywood auction is due to take place live on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 in Beverly Hills and online.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Meghan backs donation of 500 handbags to Smart Works charity

The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with an accessories brand which is donating 500 handbags to women seeking employment in the UK. The classic structured totes by Cuyana will go to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, of which Meghan is patron. The duchess hailed “the magic of...
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Michael Beale named Rangers boss on contract running to 2026 after leaving QPR

Rangers believe they have captured “undoubtedly one of the most sought-after young managers in British football” after luring Michael Beale from QPR on a contract until the summer of 2026. A week after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Ibrox club confirmed on Monday evening that he 42-year-old Englishman,...
Robb Report

Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December

Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions.  Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Anita Durairaj

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson showCredit: Gding/Find a Grave. Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car. According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
RadarOnline

Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency

Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Grandpa Being Brutally Beaten Outside Elton John Concert

A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ktalnews.com

Jay Leno reportedly burned by erupting car, in hospital

Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy