Kankakee County, IL

wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-90

DES PLAINES, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while assisting a separate crash on Interstate 90 Monday morning in Des Plaines. An ISP squad car was struck by a passing car around 6:45 a.m. while assisting a separate crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 77.5.
DES PLAINES, IL
regionnewssource.org

Police Have Numerous People In Custody After Separate Shots Fired

Merrillville Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the Turkey Creek subdivision, earlier Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, police officers quickly canvassed the area to check for casualties, according to police. No casualties were located, however some property was damaged as a result of the gunfire. This is...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
cwbchicago.com

North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Sheriff’s Police Secure Murder Charge in Forest Preserve Death

Sheriff’s Police Secure Murder Charge in Forest Preserve Death (Cook County, IL) — Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64–year–old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police...
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families

CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old and 16-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. Chicago police said they were parked in a vehicle on South May near 113th when someone walked up and shot them. The 16-year-old was hit in the right arm. The 13-year-old was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
LAKE COUNTY, IN

