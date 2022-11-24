Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital with head wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 9:06 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police trooper injured in crash on I-90
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An Illinois State Police trooper was injured while assisting a separate crash on Interstate 90 Monday morning in Des Plaines. An ISP squad car was struck by a passing car around 6:45 a.m. while assisting a separate crash in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 77.5.
regionnewssource.org
Police Have Numerous People In Custody After Separate Shots Fired
Merrillville Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the Turkey Creek subdivision, earlier Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, police officers quickly canvassed the area to check for casualties, according to police. No casualties were located, however some property was damaged as a result of the gunfire. This is...
cwbchicago.com
North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
Chicago police say someone dumped packages in an alley in Little Village
CHICAGO - Packages were found abandoned in an alley way in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the packages were found on South Troy near West 28th around 12:30 p.m. The packages were in a pile near a chain link fence. UPS released the following statement Sunday...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Sheriff’s Police Secure Murder Charge in Forest Preserve Death
Sheriff’s Police Secure Murder Charge in Forest Preserve Death (Cook County, IL) — Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced a murder charge today in the shooting of a 64–year–old Lansing man Tuesday afternoon at a forest preserve in Calumet City. Cook County Forest Preserve Police...
Mother of 3 fatally shot in front of teen son in Jeffery Manor drive-by shooting
A family is heartbroken after a mother was gunned down in a church's vacant parking lot Friday, right in front of her teenage son, as they were walking home.
fox32chicago.com
Giving Tuesday: Marillac St. Vincent asking for your help feeding Chicago families
CHICAGO - Chicago's Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is asking for your help and donations on Giving Tuesday, so they can continue to feed hungry Chicago families. Marillac St. Vincent operates food pantries in East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park. Director of Community Outreach Programs Tramaine Martin said that the need for food assistance has gone up.
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65 after driver flees earlier accident, Indiana State Police say
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle at fault had fled from a minor damage crash when they got onto the interstate in the wrong direction, causing the head-on collision.
2-year-old in critical condition after family indicated boy shot inside Park Forest home, police say
The boy was immediately airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and is in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
fox32chicago.com
Officials call for U.S. help in Robbins after water main break leaves 100 homes dry
ROBBINS, Ill. - Elected officials are calling for federal help after a series of water main breaks in south suburban Robbins left around 100 homes without water over the holiday. Water was restored Friday and a boil-order was issued for 24 hours at the homes near the latest water main...
Suspect arrested moments after shooting and killing man in Chicago's Auburn Gresham area, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested moments after he shot and killed a man in Auburn Gresham. Police said Harry Bowen, 46, was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed a 60-year-old man on South Honore near 78th Street. The man was shot during an argument.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were shot on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. Chicago police said they were parked in a vehicle on South May near 113th when someone walked up and shot them. The 16-year-old was hit in the right arm. The 13-year-old was shot in...
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
