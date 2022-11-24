Read full article on original website
Lyons admits his dismissal came as a ‘great surprise’
Shane Lyons admitted that he was greatly surprised when he was forced out as West Virginia University’s director of athletics. In an extensive interview with MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval, Lyons went into detail about his dismissal a couple of weeks ago from the A.D.’s job at WVU.
The week in Mountaineer athletics
Nov. 28, 2008 – In the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Center, Bob Huggins’ squad cruised to a 48-29 halftime lead and a comfortable 87-69 victory over Iowa. Sophomore John Flowers led the way with 14 points and eight boards, while Joe Mazzulla (13 points and six assists) and Alex Ruoff (13 points) helped key the victory over the Hawkeyes.
Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice
Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
WVUs Jaylen Anderson takes share of Big 12 football weekly award
West Virginia redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned a spot among the season's final Big 12 football weekly award winners following his breakout performance in the Mountaineers' last contest of the 2022 campaign. Anderson finished with a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns in West Virginia's 24-19 win...
Familiar faces in new spots on the Mountaineer staff
If there is one word that can be used to describe the coaching and support staff of West Virginia’s men’s basketball program over the past decade and a half, it would be “stable.”. Head man Bob Huggins is entering his 16th season at his alma mater, a...
Senior volleyball stars to represent North on Sunday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several local volleyball players and coaches will represent their schools one final time in the North-South all-star games on Dec. 4 at Woodrow Wilson. Bridgeport’s Joslynn Kirsch, Alexa Martin and Rebekah Mitchell will play in the AAA game under their guidance of their high...
Jamey Lynn Corbin
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man found dead in a vehicle near Greenbag Road and Luckey …
Aretta Pearl Gum
WESTON- Aretta Pearl Gum, 78, of Camden, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Lewis County on July 21, 1944, daughter of the late James and Florence (Ruble) Harris. Aretta was united in marriage on April 1, 1966 to James Robert Gum. Together they shared 56 wonderful years.
WVU women's basketball suffers 1st loss
The West Virginia women’s basketball team split its two games at the Cancun Challenge over the holiday. On Thanksgiving, the Mountaineers had no problems with Central Michigan, winning 64-33.
Raymond 'Ray' Douglas Carder, Jr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Raymond “Ray” Douglas Carder, Jr., 65, of Salem, passed away o…
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools students seeing some improvement as exams approach
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Semester exams are approaching, so students and staff in Harrison County are going to begin making preparations soon. This time around, not every student will be taking the exams since Harrison County Schools uses an attendance incentive.
Bradley Freeman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bradley Freeman, 64, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born November 24, 1958, a son of the late Willis A. Freeman, Sr. and Shirley Williams Flanigan.
Michael Metheny
BRUCETON MILLS — Michael Oren Metheny, 69, of Bruceton Mills, passed away in his home Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. A son of the late Chester Earl and Eleanor Kost Metheny, he was born June 23, 1953, in Oakland, Md.
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
O. Clarence Forinash
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — O. Clarence Forinash, known as “Barney” to co-workers, has gone to His Heavenly Home to be with the Lord and his loved ones who have gone before him. He was born on December 31, 1926, in Stonewood, WV to Opha Clarence,...
New scholarship at Fairmont State University (West Virginia) to support students looking to study abroad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Marion County family has created The Midge Teahan Travel Scholarship for Fairmont State University students who wish study abroad. The $25,000 endowed scholarship honors the life Margaret Murphy “Midge” Teahan and her love of world travel.
Roberta Earland Devericks
WESTON- Roberta Earland Devericks, 78, of Rock Cave went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in St Joseph Hospital of Buckhannon, WV. She was born in Horner, WV on July 11, 1944: daughter of the late Frank Henline and Leda (Henline) Henline. Roberta will be...
Maxine (Bolyard) Carte
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Maxine (Bolyard) Carte of Moatsville, WV, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born in Arden, WV, on June 20, to the late Roxie and Stanley Bolyard.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber reports 'exceptional' Small Business Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the weekend, hundreds of Marion County residents stayed local to support Small Business Saturday, a day intended to shine a spotlight on locally owned shops across the country. To promote Small Business Saturday — which always falls on the weekend after Thanksgiving —...
Harrison County Commission to consider engineering services for rail trail bridges, youth agricultural complex projects
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will consider agreements totaling nearly $60,000 with a local engineering firm for preliminary work relating to a youth agricultural recreation complex project and a rail trail bridge project during a regular meeting Wednesday morning before holding a work session focused on legal matters.
