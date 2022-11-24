ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Post-Thanksgiving Weather Will Bring Wettest Day for the Northeast US

Post-Thanksgiving weather will be the wettest day for the Northeast United States, which will experience mild temperatures and heavy rainfall events not only across the said region but also to the Midwest. Floodwaters due to heavy precipitation is notable from New York City to Boston, as well as from the...
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
WDSU

Increasing storms early Friday morning

Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving morning with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers possible. A light East wind over cool waters may allow Sea Fog to develop along the Coast. Rain chances begin to go up by Noon. In the afternoon rain and storms will increase along the Coast and move North across the area. A squall line develops and moves from the West to the East early Friday morning. Some strong gusty winds possible in these storms along with locally heavy rain. Rain diminishes around 9 in the morning with cloudy skies Friday and highs in the low 70s. Breezy conditions. An upper low out West will begin to lift to the NE Saturday causing our rain and storm chances to increase Saturday afternoon into the evening. The good news is that the weather improves Sunday for the Saints game and people traveling.
natureworldnews.com

Snow to Emerge from New Mexico to Maine This Week

The early taste of winter began to be felt in some areas of the United States. Potential snow reports were also recorded in the Plains and Northeast starting Monday. The latest forecast showed that portions of New Mexico and Maine could expect snow due to a looming storm. While Americans...
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...

