90 days until Mardi Gras 2023: 9 things to know before Fat Tuesday

By Summer Poole, Brett Greenberg
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — There are officially 90 days until it’s most Mobilian’s favorite time of year, Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 is giving you nine facts you should know ahead of the multi-week Mardi Gras celebration.

Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday or, “ Mardi Gras ,” is set to be on Feb. 21, 2023. Mardi Gras is known for being the carnival season and a big celebration with parades and balls happening every year.

Home of Mardi Gras

People from New Orleans might dispute the claim, but Mobilians take pride in the fact that Mobile was the original home to the Mardi Gras celebration. The first Mardi Gras was held in 1703 in Mobile when it was the capital of Louisiana, according to History.com .

Mardi Gras Music

In 2022, Mobile had its first Mardi Gras song created and filmed. Mobile native, Jabel Hendrix, wrote the song “Get Down” as a tribute to the Mardi Gras season. The video was filmed in the streets of downtown Mobile.

RV City

RV City will still be open during the 2023 Mardi Gras season . The RV Park, located under the I-10 bridge, is a popular spot during the season. Since 2018, it has been a question whether it will survive for the following year. Officials with the City of Mobile confirmed in September that the park will be open in 2023.

Joe Cain Day

Joe Cain Day is held the Sunday before Fat Tuesday every year. The day is meant to commemorate the founder of Mardi Gras, Joe Cain. His “widows” weep at his grave before parading to his house.

2023 Parade Schedule

The first parade of the 2023 season will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Dauphin Island. The last parade will be held on Fat Tuesday night with the Order of Myths.

Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball

The Joy of Life will hold their 9th annual ball benefiting St. Jude Hospital on Jan. 28, 2023. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. You can purchase tickets on the Joy of Life Website.

Mobile Carnival Museum

The Mobile Carnival Museum located on Government Boulevard features “14 galleries, video presentations, a pictorial hallway and an interactive float area, all in a restored historic mansion” according to Mobile.org .

Mardi Gras King Cake

A stable for all who celebrate Mardi Gras, king cake is an essential dessert at any ball or celebration during Mardi Gras. In 1870, king cake was first brought over to the US from France, according to the King Cake festival in New Orleans .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

