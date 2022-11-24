ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUxgg_0jLtaqmO00

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR )- Earlier this evening more than 5,000 Edmond residents living on the south side of town experienced no electric.

Edmond Electric’s website was reporting the outage affected 5,387 homes. Currently, most of the electric has been restored to all of the homes except one customer, according to the Edmond Electric website.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

The City of Edmond officials said earlier, “Edmond Electric crews are responding to an outage affecting customers served by the Hafer Substation off of 15 Street between Bryant and Coltrane. Impact numbers are not available as yet. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

The latest update as of 7PM City of Edmond officials say the issue has been identified as a transmission line providing power to the Hafer Substation. OG&E has been contacted and crews are responding. At 7:57 PM all electric was restored to all but one home. As of 9:24 PM all electric has been restored to Edmond customers.

Stay connected with KFOR and we will keep you up to date with the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC

An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday. Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage. Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC

A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
KOCO

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup Monday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash in the center lane of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said no major injuries were reported. Wreckers responded and have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy