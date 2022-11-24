BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard.

Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a man then left before officers arrived.

The man had been walking outside a crosswalk when hit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not included in a news release Wednesday.

