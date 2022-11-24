BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard.
Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a man then left before officers arrived.
The man had been walking outside a crosswalk when hit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not included in a news release Wednesday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1