ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8jup_0jLtanNR00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard.

Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a man then left before officers arrived.

The man had been walking outside a crosswalk when hit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and an update on his condition was not included in a news release Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 24-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing man who last seen Saturday. Officers are searching for Derreck Austin, 24. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the 6000 block of Chandler Way, police said. Austin is considered at-risk because it is the first time he was reported […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested for alleged stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and illegally possessing firearms, the department said. According to the Delano Police Department, an officer saw two men sitting in a truck illegally parked in a driveway at a home in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man to stand trial in Vagabond Inn double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people at the Vagabond Inn has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to hold Vicente Niko Williams for trial on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy