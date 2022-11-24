ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayflower, AR

Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com

Woman out on bail day after multiple arson charges

A Little Rock woman faces arson charges and more after Bryant Police arrested her on November 22, 2022. The Bryant Police Department released a statement alleging that Natasha Lawson, age 31, started several fires at a residence in Bryant. The department received a call concerning fires and were able to take Lawson into custody right away.
BRYANT, AR
fox16.com

LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
