Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Investigation into the robbery of a jewelry store in Little Rock currently underway
Little Rock, Arkansas – The smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Friday night at Park Plaza Mall is now under investigation by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Zale’s jewelry store at around 8:34 p.m. on November 25 to a report of a theft.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot
Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.
Little Rock police searching for suspects in Zales robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of November 25, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab robbery at Zales jewelry store in Park Plaza Mall. At least 3 black male suspects in ski masks robbed the store with hammers before leaving in a maroon...
Little Rock Door Dash driver escapes attempted carjacking
Little Rock police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.
fox26houston.com
Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
mysaline.com
Child Support, Assault, and False Imprisonment in Saline County Mugshots on 11282022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in Arkansas
A Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston, Texas, to Columbus, Ohio, was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas.Photo byNick Morales/UnsplashonUnsplash.
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police are looking for an excavator and trailer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a missing excavator and trailer. The excavator and trailer went missing on an unknown date within a two-week time period. The excavator is a Kubota, but any other information like a VIN number is not...
mysaline.com
Woman out on bail day after multiple arson charges
A Little Rock woman faces arson charges and more after Bryant Police arrested her on November 22, 2022. The Bryant Police Department released a statement alleging that Natasha Lawson, age 31, started several fires at a residence in Bryant. The department received a call concerning fires and were able to take Lawson into custody right away.
fox16.com
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
mdmh-conway.com
15-year-old sought in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment building in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – Police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a public housing project in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon. Police claim that 33-year-old Chris Moore, also of North Little Rock, was shot and killed by North Little...
KATV
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
