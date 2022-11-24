Read full article on original website
Related
Raquel Rodriguez Suffers 'Broken Arm And Dislocated Elbow' On 11/25 WWE SmackDown
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on Friday, November 25, twenty-four hours prior to Shotzi challenging Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. Rodriguez and Shotzi were scheduled to face Rousey and Baszler in tag action but before the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez, slamming her arm with the lid of a gear crate.
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
Sami Zayn Proves Loyalty To Roman Reigns, Secures Bloodline Victory In WarGames At Survivor Series
Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline. In the closing of Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Kevin Owen & Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, Sami Zayn's loyalty was called...
Paul Heyman: Sami Zayn Was Going To Get A Guest Spot And Was So Good He's A Full-Time Cast Member
Paul Heyman explains what Sami Zayn brings to the Bloodline. Since being paired up with the Bloodline after WrestleMania and trying to earn back the respect of the locker room, Sami Zayn has brought a different dynamic to the group of Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Paul Heyman, and eventually Solo Sikoa.
More Details On How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came About
Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. After a four year absence, we're told that conversations started this summer about Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During our interview with Omega in June before Forbidden Door, he was in work mode in planting the seeds for a match even before his return ahead of AEW All Out. However, the match wasn't finalized by then.
The Elite's return so far, Survivor Series preview, JDF, Phil goes to Dynamite | Grapsody 11/26/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 26!
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games (11/26/2022) Results: War Games Matches, Ronda Rousey & Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/26/2022 edition of Survivor Series: War Games live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock & the WWE Network (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Action Bronson: There's Storylines For The Next 10 Years With Me
Action Bronson is ready to get back in the ring. Bronson made his in-ring debut at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, teaming with HOOK to defeat 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker). It is unknown if or when the rapper will return to the ring, but he is ready when called upon.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/28): Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the November 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Eddie Kingston, Athena, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark:...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
Bayley Is Ready For War, Survivor Series Hype, Paul Heyman Talks WarGames Wisdom | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 26, 2022. - Tonight, WWE's main roster men and women enter WarGames for the first time and Bayley, among others, is ready for War:. With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton...
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals
WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
More Details On WWE's Interest In Jonah fka Bronson Reed
WWE has interest in another former name, but that's not news. However, them being offering him a deal is. Recently, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported that WWE had interest in Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, with Wrestling Observer now reporting that he has a contract offer. Bronson was released in 2021, and Triple H was always a big supporter of his, evidenced by his booking within NXT. However, Jonah has since moved on to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was given a massive victory over Kazuchika Okada in 2022, all while not under a full-time contract.
Producers And Backstage News From WWE Raw & Smackdown November 14-18
- Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms. - US Title: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - There were several revisions to the lineup. Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled to wrestle. Rollins vs. Balor was made a United States Title match, and Elias & Riddle vs. Alpha Academy was set for the show.
Triple H Recalls Conversation With Becky Lynch Regarding Her Returning For WarGames
On the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE TV as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. Lynch had been sidelined since WWE SummerSlam with a separated shoulder. Speaking at the WWE Survivor Series press conference, Triple...
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
WWE Raw (11/28/22) Results: Becky Lynch Kicks Off, Dexter Lumis Tries To Earn A Contract, More
WWE Raw (11/28) - If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0