Raquel Rodriguez Suffers 'Broken Arm And Dislocated Elbow' On 11/25 WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey hurt Raquel Rodriguez on WWE SmackDown. Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury at the hands of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on Friday, November 25, twenty-four hours prior to Shotzi challenging Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. Rodriguez and Shotzi were scheduled to face Rousey and Baszler in tag action but before the match, Rousey and Baszler attacked Rodriguez, slamming her arm with the lid of a gear crate.
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
More Details On How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came About

Kenny Omega is headed back to New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. After a four year absence, we're told that conversations started this summer about Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay in New Japan Pro Wrestling. During our interview with Omega in June before Forbidden Door, he was in work mode in planting the seeds for a match even before his return ahead of AEW All Out. However, the match wasn't finalized by then.
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
HAWAII STATE
Action Bronson: There's Storylines For The Next 10 Years With Me

Action Bronson is ready to get back in the ring. Bronson made his in-ring debut at AEW Rampage Grand Slam, teaming with HOOK to defeat 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker). It is unknown if or when the rapper will return to the ring, but he is ready when called upon.
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free

The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event

New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
PORTLAND, ME
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals

WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
More Details On WWE's Interest In Jonah fka Bronson Reed

WWE has interest in another former name, but that's not news. However, them being offering him a deal is. Recently, Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported that WWE had interest in Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, with Wrestling Observer now reporting that he has a contract offer. Bronson was released in 2021, and Triple H was always a big supporter of his, evidenced by his booking within NXT. However, Jonah has since moved on to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was given a massive victory over Kazuchika Okada in 2022, all while not under a full-time contract.
Producers And Backstage News From WWE Raw & Smackdown November 14-18

- Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio: Shane Helms. - US Title: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - There were several revisions to the lineup. Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled to wrestle. Rollins vs. Balor was made a United States Title match, and Elias & Riddle vs. Alpha Academy was set for the show.
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
