ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach

By Misha DiBono
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PN9L7_0jLtadYB00

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. — Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.

Witnesses told FOX 5, a man was attacked and thrown to the ground by a group of unsheltered men, in what is the latest of a growing problem for the beachside community.

“It’s out-of-control. These guys are ruling our beach,” said Randy Dible, an OB business owner.

$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County

Dible said he’s been threatened and attacked multiple times by people sleeping on the streets, who he says are becoming increasingly aggressive.

“On Sunday night, I was attacked by a guy with a skateboard who sleeps with this guy right here,” said Dible. “I have a photo booth down here. I have to clear out the homeless people in the morning, they were pissed off that I had to clean them out.”

Ocean Beach has always welcomed the off-beat and colorful, many choosing to live unsheltered. What the community is experiencing now, however, they say is much different and criminal. They say San Diego police are not doing anything about it.

2 helicopters collide in midair near local airport

“It does seem as though when violent episodes occur like this that we should be able to call 911 and get an immediate response.,” said Cory Bruins, President of the OB Town Council.

He’s in charge of next weekend’s tree lighting and Christmas parade. Bruins says he’s confident they have enough police and security for the event, but says eroding trust in the cops is a dangerous precedent.

“When police come by and are present in the situation, and say that they can’t do anything…that their hands are tied, things like that, those stories really hurt because I think that it creates a lack of confidence in our police department and that’s not a good thing,” Bruins said.

Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman

Because of OB’s unique unsheltered population, it’s easy to call this a homeless issue, but shop owners says that is not relevant.

Rachel Laing, a spokesperson for Mayor Todd Gloria, issued this statement, “The mayor could not be more clear that he expects SDPD to enforce the law – always. Obviously, SDPD can’t arrest people simply for being homeless, but SDPD is expected to and does enforce our laws.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 31

Todd Parker
4d ago

Stop calling them “unsheltered” and feeling sorry for them! They are vagrant criminals!

Reply(1)
12
Gloria Stacey
4d ago

It's against the law to physically assault anyone!!!!!!!!!!!! Why are these criminals not arrested, put in jail, & given time in jail!!! What's going on in Ocean Beach that assaulters are not arrested??!!!!! Is Ocean Beach a haven for criminals to assault & commit crimes & not pay the price???!!! WHATS GOING ON???!!! FIX IT!!!

Reply(1)
3
Bldnurse
4d ago

The police just don’t care anymore about good citizens. Their more worried about getting sued by the homeless.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Ukrainian artist fleeing war finds second home in San Diego

Ukrainian refugees Vira Ustianska and her nine-year-old daughter Vasylisa feel very much at home in a Spanish-style house in San Diego. That’s because owner Connie Terwilliger welcomed them into her home and even opened her art studio for Ustianska. Ustianska said their first sponsor family kicked them out only a month after they arrived from Poland.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)

SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy