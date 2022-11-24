ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Official 2022 Idaho General Election canvass completed

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcStL_0jLtacfS00

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, along with the other members of Idaho’s State Board of Canvassers, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, conducted and certified the official state canvass for the 2022 General Election.

The canvass of votes is the official accounting of every ballot cast to ensure every legal vote is counted correctly.

“State and county election officials and workers are to be commended for their dedication and objectivity in conducting another successful Idaho election,” Secretary Denney said. “Other states could learn a lot about clean, fair, and accurate elections by looking to Idaho.”

The statement of vote, certified Wednesday by the Board, shows 595,602 Idahoans voted in the 2022 General Election — a turnout of 56.8% of Idaho’s 1,048,263 registered voters.

Voters cast 190,258 early or absentee ballots, representing 31.9% of all ballots cast.

Counties with the highest voter turnout, as a percentage of registered voters, were Camas (69.0%), Boundary (67.4%), Adams (67.1%), and Idaho (66.3%).

Official election results, including county-by-county and historical data, will soon be available on the Elections Division page of sos.idaho.gov.

The post Official 2022 Idaho General Election canvass completed appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmakers working on additional ‘ESG’ legislation

Idaho lawmakers are planning to bring forward potential new laws in the upcoming legislative session intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers' rights into their business practices. The post Idaho lawmakers working on additional ‘ESG’ legislation appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program

Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. The post Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy