Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Water line work expected to slow traffic in Yakima this week
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will restrict traffic on S. 1st Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, November, 29, through Friday, December, 2. According to a City of Yakima press release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Traffic will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima to pay $3M in dangerous intersection settlement after crash
The city of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement agreement with the family of a man injured in a 2015 collision at the intersection of North 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The sum will be paid by the city’s insurance, and the city is taking steps to improve safety...
Popular Tri-Cities plant shop gets 2nd location just in time for holiday shopping
The new location is adding some green to Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Holidays are coming up and that means it's time to decorate, here's some safety tips to remember
YAKIMA, Wash.- Decorating for the holidays mean putting up the bright lights around the Christmas tree, lighting up the fire and getting warm. However, it's still important to remember being safe when doing so. According to the Yakima Fire Department, 1 in every 4 fires during the holidays is because...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: YPD 'cannot verify that shots were actually fired at the officers' in Sunday night officer-involved shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE. 11-28-22. 6:25 a.m. According to a Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) news release, no one was injured in the officer-involved shooting on November, 27. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Union Gap Police Lieutenant...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County firefighters training in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland
Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Nov. 27 Weather Forecast
Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues. Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow...
40-Year-Old Stephanie Hall Mullen Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richland. The accident happened on Interstate 182 at milepost 1 near Dallas Road. 40-year-old Stephanie Hall Mullen of Benton City was driving at a high speed for the road conditions. She lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, and came to...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
nbcrightnow.com
After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department found a stolen vehicle Saturday night that was headed westbound on W Fremont Ave. When officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on, the driver sped off trying to escape police. Officers followed RCW 10.116.060, turning his lights and siren...
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
New family medicine doctors, OB/GYN and nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities region.
Comments / 0