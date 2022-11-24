ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Water line work expected to slow traffic in Yakima this week

YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will restrict traffic on S. 1st Street between Pine Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, November, 29, through Friday, December, 2. According to a City of Yakima press release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Traffic will...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima to pay $3M in dangerous intersection settlement after crash

The city of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement agreement with the family of a man injured in a 2015 collision at the intersection of North 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The sum will be paid by the city’s insurance, and the city is taking steps to improve safety...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters training in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 announced that they will be conducting a live fire training tomorrow, Nov. 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, Benton City residents should expect to see large amounts of smoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of 7th St and Dinah Ln.
BENTON CITY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
NEWStalk 870

Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland

Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunday Nov. 27 Weather Forecast

Chilly tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Could see some cloudy skies and light showers in the lower elevations with some good snowfall in the Cascades and Blues. Winter Weather Warning for the Oregon and Washington Cascades until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. 1-2' of snow...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy