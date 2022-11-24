Read full article on original website
10 takeways from Billy Napier's first regular season with the Gators
Florida wrapped a 6-6 regular season Friday night with a 45-38 loss to rival Florida State. The Gators will go bowling, but Year 1 under Billy Napier was filled with growing pains as Florida’s new head coach tries to turn around a program that hasn’t won an SEC championship since 2008. Florida lost to all 4 of its rivals, including a second consecutive 20-plus point loss to archrival Georgia in Jacksonville. The Gators got a glimpse of the promise of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but in the end, the sophomore quarterback lacked the consistency of say, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who shined in Florida State’s first victory over the Gators since 2017.
What Billy Napier said after Florida lost to Florida State
Billy Napier’s first year coaching the Florida Gators came to a conclusion after the 45-38 loss to Florida State Friday night. Napier’s squad finished 6-6 on the season, including 3-5 in SEC play. Following the loss, Napier spoke to the media, and below is his press conference transcription.
Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
Anthony Richardson and the Gators can learn a great deal from FSU star Jordan Travis
For one half under the Friday night lights in Tallahassee, Florida looked as if it would finish the first regular season in the Billy Napier era with a signature win. The Gators led No. 16 Florida State 24-21 at the break, running the ball at will and connecting on just enough plays in the passing game to keep the Seminoles’ defense honest.
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
